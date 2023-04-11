Maritime

Kingfish Yellowtail

Kingfish Maine recently harvested its first Dutch yellowtail at the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research in Franklin.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KINGFISH MAINE

FRANKLIN — Kingfish Maine is harvesting its first Dutch yellowtail, with a limited release of the first sustainable Dutch yellowtail to be produced in the U.S., the company announced April 5.

Kingfish Maine is currently operating at the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research (CCAR) in Franklin as it prepares for construction on a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility in Jonesport.

