FRANKLIN — Kingfish Maine is harvesting its first Dutch yellowtail, with a limited release of the first sustainable Dutch yellowtail to be produced in the U.S., the company announced April 5.
Kingfish Maine is currently operating at the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research (CCAR) in Franklin as it prepares for construction on a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility in Jonesport.
“We have worked three long years to arrive at this point: harvesting our first Dutch yellowtail from Maine and completing all our permits for our land-based Jonesport facility,” Kingfish Maine Operations Manager Megan Sorby said. “This would not be possible without the collaborative work with our team at Kingfish Zeeland and our crew here at CCAR. We are excited to bring the first Dutch yellowtail from Maine to the market.”
Beginning in 2020, Kingfish Maine deployed the same advanced recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology at CCAR to raise fingerlings from its sister company in the Netherlands. This small batch, limited release of Dutch yellowtail from Maine will be distributed and served at restaurants in Maine, Boston, Washington, D.C., and California over the next two months, according to the press release.
Bristol Seafood is processing the limited reserve batch at its Portland facility.
Kingfish Maine has all required state and local permits to begin construction of its planned Jonesport RAS facility, but Eastern Maine Conservation Initiative (EMCI) and Roque Island Gardner Homestead Corporation (RIGHC) appealed the Department of Environmental permit, while Protect Downeast filed an appeal of the local building permit April 6. Both appeals will be heard in Kennebec County Superior Court.