ELLSWORTH — Those fortunate enough to hold an elver fishing license will soon be competing for the most coveted spots in local streams and rivers to set their nets. The elver fishing season starts on March 22 – the same day as in 2022 and with the same quota of 9,688 pounds.
“Everything’s the same as last year,” Maine Elver Fishermen Association President Darrell Young said.
The Association will hold its annual meeting three days after the season opens, on Saturday, March 25, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer, from 9-10:30 a.m. Originally scheduled for March 3 at the Maine Fishermen’s Forum in Rockport, a winter storm postponed it until after the season begins.
At the meeting, Rustin Taylor of Somesville will be appointed to the board, followed by information on elver landings and habitat, a life cycle study and an aquaculture update.
But the real excitement is in the water. Elver fishermen had a banner year in 2022, landing close to 9,500 pounds for a more than $20 million value. For individual fishermen, that equaled the third highest per-pound price, $2,183.43, since at least 1994. The highest price the tiny fish ever netted was in 2018, when the price for a pound of baby elvers came in at $2,366.14.
The season ends June 7, but the fishermen nearly always fill their quota far earlier, Young said. He made his 2022 quota in eight days. And if the state’s quota has been reached, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission can close the fishery early.
Elver fishing licenses remain capped at 425, with no lottery held this year to issue new ones. Last year, 13 individuals won licenses out of 2,600 hopeful applicants.