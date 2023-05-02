Maritime

ELLSWORTH — Maine’s elver fishing will wrap up this week as the catch limit for Maine harvesters nears its allotted quota well before the official June 7 end to the season. But for some harvesters, their season ended weeks ago.

“It took 10 days for me and my wife,” said Darrell Young, co-president and founder of the Maine Elver Fishermen Association. “The quota got caught right quick, and the buyer’s tanks got filled up.”