ELLSWORTH — Maine’s elver fishing will wrap up this week as the catch limit for Maine harvesters nears its allotted quota well before the official June 7 end to the season. But for some harvesters, their season ended weeks ago.
“It took 10 days for me and my wife,” said Darrell Young, co-president and founder of the Maine Elver Fishermen Association. “The quota got caught right quick, and the buyer’s tanks got filled up.”
This meant Young and other harvesters had to hold onto their catch until dealers made room and had the money to pay them. For a while, Young said, the price dropped to about $1,200 a pound when only one dealer could take the catch.
“We had to give them time till the price went back to $2,000 [per pound],” Young said. “It was all good.”
Dealers paid an average of $2,031 per pound to harvesters, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR). That’s roughly $100 less per pound than last year but still a jump from the 2021 price of $1,832 per pound.
The DMR reported April 30 that 7,408 pounds of its quota had been reached, and 9,491 pounds of the state’s total quota. The state’s elver fishing season opened on March 27 at noon.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission sets the elver quota for Maine harvesters. For the 2023 season, the quota was 9,688 pounds. Of that amount, the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot tribes each have a portion of a 1,946 pounds quota, while the state’s DMR quota was 7,566 pounds.