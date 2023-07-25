Maritime

SULLIVAN — Off Route 1, a dirt road leads to Gordon’s Wharf where Taunton Bay flows under the Hancock-Sullivan Bridge before joining Frenchman Bay at Tidal Falls. Bordered by Franklin, Hancock and Sullivan, the bay is home to shellfish, fish and seaweed harvesting and oyster aquaculture that contribute about $10 million each year to the local economy.

Currently, Friends of Taunton Bay is conducting a two-year water quality testing program of the bay and tributary streams, funded by grants from Maine Sea Grant, Maine Community Foundation and the Dorr Foundation.