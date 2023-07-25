SULLIVAN — Off Route 1, a dirt road leads to Gordon’s Wharf where Taunton Bay flows under the Hancock-Sullivan Bridge before joining Frenchman Bay at Tidal Falls. Bordered by Franklin, Hancock and Sullivan, the bay is home to shellfish, fish and seaweed harvesting and oyster aquaculture that contribute about $10 million each year to the local economy.
Currently, Friends of Taunton Bay is conducting a two-year water quality testing program of the bay and tributary streams, funded by grants from Maine Sea Grant, Maine Community Foundation and the Dorr Foundation.
“With the recent increase in development proposals around Taunton and Frenchman bays, we felt a need to form a baseline of the health of the bay, so that we can track changes and influence policy decisions about the bay,” said Alice Noyes, president of the Friends group.
The Friends partnered with Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District, found volunteers in Sumner and Bangor high school students – and recently received a boost from 21st century technology by using drones to take samples.
“The drone testing provides the opportunity to take samples in the bay that are unreachable by boat or from shore,” Noyes said.
The drone sampling was possible through Friends member Ellen Hall, who is involved with the STEM Academy at Bangor High School and similar school programs.
Four sites undergo regular testing that will create a baseline to study variations within the bay: Egypt Bay south in Hancock, the Narrows between the lower bay and Hog Bay, the middle channel in front of the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research (CCAR) in Franklin and Gordon’s Wharf in Sullivan.
“Early results show an estuary that is well mixed, is a very marine-dominated system, and has numerous positive water quality attributes with few concerns,” Dave Stevens shared in a recent Friends’ newsletter. Stevens, who has lived and on the bay since 2018 and lobster fishes recreationally, agreed to filling a seat on the Friends’ executive committee if they would start a testing program.
On a recent July morning, volunteers took samples from a Boston whaler, kayak and drone off Gordon’s Wharf.
The testing looks at levels of bacteria, like E. coli or coliform; pollution, like nitrogen and total phosphorus; dissolved inorganic carbon; chlorophyll-a; heavy metals; and total suspended solids. And because the entire Taunton Bay watershed is connected to the bay by several streams, the streams are also undergoing testing, including for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), with help from the Shaw Institute in Blue Hill.
Volunteers also track temperatures, which in 2022 ranged from 56 degrees Fahrenheit in mid-June to 74 degrees F at the Hog Bay Narrows at low tide in August. Compared to temperature readings from a NOAA buoy in Frenchman Bay, waters off Gordon’s Wharf registered 1 to 8 degrees warmer.
Taunton Bay’s pH measures have been consistent, averaging 7.9 across all samples, a healthy level for marine life, especially juvenile shellfish. It also shows high levels of dissolved oxygen, which indicates the bay’s ability to support aquatic life. Water clarity is “patchy and unpredictable,” Stevens noted and, like salinity tests, needs a longer sampling time range.
The U.S. Department of the Interior has granted the Taunton Bay special protections based on its value, vulnerability and uniqueness. According to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, the bay plays a critical role in making the Gulf of Maine one of the most productive waterbodies in the world.