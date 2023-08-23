HANCOCK — In the land where lobster is king, the lowly worm is … not so lowly but a solid line of work for dealers, diggers and the network of companies looking to buy them.
“I dig blood worms and sell them,” Ernest Seavey said, a statement not entirely true. He used to dig worms – bloodworms and sandworms – but now he just buys and sells them to companies all over the country. He’s been a worm dealer for decades but gave up digging 18 years ago.
Seavey goes by his childhood nickname Skeet and stands in the driveway of his Mud Creek Road home, with its trimmed yard, shiny lawn equipment, garage and dealer’s shop. It’s a life he started building before he graduated from high school in 1970.
“I set out [worming] to make a little income,” he said. “By the time I graduated high school, I had a brand-new car.”
So, he continued digging worms. “Back in those days, there wasn’t much choice, if you come from Downeast,” he noted.
Then, he earned 1 3/4 cents per worm. Now he pays his diggers 60 cents each. “It’s not the volume you’re digging, it’s what you’re paid,” Skeet remarked.
It’s also how many approach worming, a line of work that draws some diggers who earn a few hundred dollars and then disappear for days.
“At least a third of my crew are hardcore druggies,” he said. “But they’ve all been good to me.”
He loans them money, he has built a parking area for their skiffs, and lets his diggers count their own worms and leave them on the porch after hours. He can watch on an inside computer, if he chooses, linked to security cameras.
“You have to be very dedicated to be in this business,” he said. “There were days I was out at 5 in the morning and back out till 11 at night.” Those are double-tide weeks, where diggers bring up the most worms and make the most money.
“What makes Skeet unique is he’s done very well with it,” said Skeet’s neighbor, Dan Rayner, a teacher and summertime digger. “Thousands of diggers come and go. They don’t make a career out of it. He did.”
The Maine Department of Marine Resources regulates the marine worm fishery, which supplies bait for saltwater fishing. Diggers are required to be licensed, and dealers report back what they buy and sell.
Bloodworms brought in an estimated $4.7 million to the state’s commercial fishing industry last year, while sandworms came in at $1.9 million. A dedicated digger can earn $2,500 in a double-tide week, Rayner said.
“It’s a unique line of work,” Rayner noted. “It’s very physical, hard work. At the end of the day, you come home and know you’ve done your work.”
Vans and delivery trucks regularly swing into Skeet’s driveway, bound for Massachusetts, New York or wherever there is a call for worms.
“One of my main bloodworm dealers runs 26 boats in New York,” he said, as his grandson Spencer helped load boxes into a truck bound for Boston. He packs the worms up in cardboard boxes the size of a shirt box, lined with newspapers and filled with damp sea grasses. Today’s driver, Harry Geel, is from Columbia and has wormed for 10 years. Now, he’s in his 11th season driving.
“Every dealer I’ve had has contacted me,” Skeet noted. “I have 15 different dealers from nine different countries that just contacted me, but I don’t sell outside the U.S.”
Worming is done at low tide, but where wormers dig determines whether they’re pulling up bloodworms or sandworms. And access to the flats from land has changed as new and out-of-state residents have moved in.
“Every year, we lose one of our places,” Skeet said. “I remember when I started digging, a landowner bringing me out coffee and a donut. Now they almost come out shouting at you.”
Coming to the flats by boat avoids access problems because state law sets the mean low water mark as the point private property ends and public access begins. And where you dig in the flats determines which worm species you find.
“Bloodworms are in the inside middle of the flats, and sandworms in the outside middle,” Skeet said. “Usually there’s not both because they hate each other.”
These worms have teeth and bite each other, if not the same species, and wormers. Their bites feel like a sting from a yellow jacket, Skeet said.
The diggers, too, can be territorial, he noted. “It happens. But I’ve got a good crew now.”
There’s a reason for that, his wife, Kim, said: “He’s fair, he’s honest, it’s why his diggers trust him.”