Maritime

Seafood market

Many mom-and-pop seafood stores, like Blue Hill’s Eat’n Lobster and Seafood pictured, are closed for the season, but scallops can still be easily found.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ANNE

BERLEANT

ELLSWORTH — The briny, sweet taste of Atlantic sea scallops is a delicacy sought out by chefs, diners and home cooks, especially when it can be mere hours from the ocean floor to the dinner plate. Locals buy them directly from fishermen, mom-and-pop seafood shops or the fish counter at nearby grocery stores.

Even at a time when the price of a dozen eggs is climbing toward $7, the price of a pound of scallops may elicit more than an eyebrow raise.

Tags

Recommended for you