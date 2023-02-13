ELLSWORTH — The briny, sweet taste of Atlantic sea scallops is a delicacy sought out by chefs, diners and home cooks, especially when it can be mere hours from the ocean floor to the dinner plate. Locals buy them directly from fishermen, mom-and-pop seafood shops or the fish counter at nearby grocery stores.
Even at a time when the price of a dozen eggs is climbing toward $7, the price of a pound of scallops may elicit more than an eyebrow raise.
“There’s a little bit of a sticker shock,” Acadia Provisions manager Matt Manheim said. “People are proceeding with caution.”
Prices vary depending on the source, with stores like Acadia Provisions passing on lower cost per pound to the customer. “Locally [bought], they’re much cheaper,” Manheim noted. He charges about $23 per pound for scallops bought directly from scallop fishermen. But if he must turn to a commercial seafood distributor, the price goes up to as high as $30 per pound.
That is close to the price at the Ellsworth Shaw’s, which advertised the largest, sought-after scallops for $31.99 per pound online this week. At Hannaford’s, the price was $25.49 per pound, without a size specified.
However, prices actually rose only slightly, if at all, from last season. “Honestly, it’s about the same as last year,” Cyndi Bridges, owner of Peekytoe Provisions in Bar Harbor, said. She’s charging $24 per pound now, but with the season more than halfway through, she noted that quantities can be limited.
“Every year about this time, they get more and more sparse and the price goes down,” she said. And, for her customers, the novelty wears off about this time of year. “Dec. 1, everyone is gung-ho about them. They’re all nice and big and expensive and everyone wants them. By the end of January and February, people have had their fill.”
At Lisa’s Seafood in Hancock, Lisa said she can get “all the scallops I need” from a Pretty Marsh scalloper who fishes out of Blue Hill Bay. She was out of scallops last week, but that wasn’t from a lack of supply but rather her limited capital and days the shop is open, she said.
She’s charging $19 a pound for U12s – 12 large scallops per pound. “I’m kind of giving them away,” she said.
Brooklin fisherman David Tarr posts his phone number in select county locations and sells about half his scallops directly to customers, he said. “Half goes out the door to the neighbors and half to a Stonington dealer,” he said.
As the season edges towards the finish line – scallop dragging ends at the end of March and diving the third week of April – Tarr said he’s still catching his zone’s daily limit of 15 gallons whether diving or dragging. “It just takes longer this time of year.”
But in the land of lobster, not everyone is selling scallops. Nor’Easter Pound and Market in Northeast Harbor rarely has scallops, an employee said, and some small seafood shops, like Woods’ Seafood and Eat’n Lobster Seafood Market in Blue Hill, are closed for the winter. But you can always order them frozen from Lobster 207 in Trenton or Greenhead Lobster in Stonington. The price? About $35 per pound.