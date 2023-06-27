Maritime

BASS HARBOR — Big boats and the roar of diesel-powered engines turned Bass Harbor into a racecourse on Sunday.

At the annual lobster boat races, it feels like whoever has the most fun wins, but bragging rights for the Fastest Lobster Boat and the Diesel Free For All – two of the more competitive, and coveted, race classes – went to one man in one boat. Jonesport’s Jeremy Beal, at the helm of Maria’s Nightmare II – a Wayne Beal 32 powered by a 1,000-horsepower Isotta engine – took home top prize in both, a repeat of his wins in Boothbay Harbor last weekend.

