BASS HARBOR — Big boats and the roar of diesel-powered engines turned Bass Harbor into a racecourse on Sunday.
At the annual lobster boat races, it feels like whoever has the most fun wins, but bragging rights for the Fastest Lobster Boat and the Diesel Free For All – two of the more competitive, and coveted, race classes – went to one man in one boat. Jonesport’s Jeremy Beal, at the helm of Maria’s Nightmare II – a Wayne Beal 32 powered by a 1,000-horsepower Isotta engine – took home top prize in both, a repeat of his wins in Boothbay Harbor last weekend.
But before engines growled to life for the first races, fog blanketed the harbor, forcing crew and spectators to wait for it to clear.
Still, race organizer Colyn Rich said the turnout of spectators and 40 lobster boats was good.
“Especially considering how bad the fog was in the morning for everybody that was coming in from other areas of the coast, I’m happy with the turnout,” Rich said. “It was the best turnout so far this year.”
Bass Harbor is the third stop on the Maine Lobster Boat Racing circuit, following last weekend’s races in Boothbay Harbor and Rockland.
“The weather was a little on and off for us,” Rich added. “We had to take a couple breaks for the fog.”
Rich has organized the Bass Harbor races for a few years now. His favorite race classes are the Diesel Free For All and the Fastest Lobster Boat – the two races that crown the day’s racing. “They’re always entertaining,” he said. “A lot of fast boats throwing a lot of water.”
Deer Isle’s Jeff Eaton, behind the helm of La Belle Vita, a Northern Bay 38, took second in the Fastest Lobster Boat
In Bass Harbor’s Fastest Lobster Boat class, Carroll Staple’s Goose took first place, followed by Travis Lunt’s Steppin’ Up. Rich’s Rich Endeavor placed sixth.
With only three entries for gas-powered races, diesel power ruled the harbor, although Bass Harbor’s Nathaniel Robertson raced and won his class in Daddy Didn’t Buy It, a Passamaquoddy 24 250-horsepower mariner.
Jon Johansen, president of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing Association, won the wooden lobster boats 36 feet and over class, edging out Wayne Rich’s Rich Returns. Johansen had arrived the day before just as the fog descended. “I headed over Saturday afternoon and hit fog at the bottom of Eggemoggin Reach,” he said. “At 5 a.m. [on Sunday], I woke to dense fog.”
The fog eventually cleared and the races began. “We were able to get them all run under mostly sunny skies,” he noted, with breaks when the fog rushed back in.
“A great day of racing yesterday despite Mother Nature’s attempt to postpone it with dense fog,” Johansen concluded.
The races head to Moosabed Reach in Jonesport on Saturday, July 1, and then Stonington on Sunday, July 9. The Winter Harbor races are on Saturday, Aug. 12.