Maritime

Kingfish Maine

The proposed Kingfish Maine facility fronting Chandler Bay, as rendered in an architectural drawing submitted to the Jonesport Planning Board.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KINGFISH MAINE

JONESPORT — Environmental groups lost an appeal in Kennebec Superior Court this week over a state Department of Environmental Protection permit issued to Kingfish Maine in 2021. The joint permit covers requirements under the Natural Resources Protection Act and the Site Location of Development Act.

The Roque Island Garner Homestead Corporation and Eastern Maine Conservation Initiative had filed the appeal on Sept. 6, 2022. Attorney Elizabeth Boepple, of Portland-based Murray, Plumb & Murray, represented the plaintiffs.