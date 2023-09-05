JONESPORT — Environmental groups lost an appeal in Kennebec Superior Court this week over a state Department of Environmental Protection permit issued to Kingfish Maine in 2021. The joint permit covers requirements under the Natural Resources Protection Act and the Site Location of Development Act.
The Roque Island Garner Homestead Corporation and Eastern Maine Conservation Initiative had filed the appeal on Sept. 6, 2022. Attorney Elizabeth Boepple, of Portland-based Murray, Plumb & Murray, represented the plaintiffs.
Kingfish Maine, a subsidiary of Netherlands-based Kingfish, plans a $110 million land aquaculture facility on 93 acres fronting Chandler Bay to grow yellowtail kingfish. Representatives have said the facility will bring 70 jobs to Downeast Maine.
“This latest appeal denial is a clear victory for Kingfish Maine and more importantly the residents of Jonesport,” Megan Sorby, Kingfish Maine operations manager, said in a press release. A July 20, 2022, town vote on a moratorium of large-scale aquaculture projects failed 201-91.
A Maine Department of Marine Resources review of the project found that “construction of the pipeline and effluent discharge should have little or no long-term impact to the lobster industry landings or biology” or to the scallop fishery, according to the DEP review prior to issuing the NRPA permit.
In its decision, the court stated, “While Petitioners ask the court to vacate the Board’s decision upholding both the NRPA and Site Law permit, Petitioners’ challenge is based on the alleged violations of NRPA, and they mount no meaningful challenge to the lawfulness of the Site Law Permit (SLODA) … the Board did not violate NRPA or otherwise act unreasonably by failing to independently assess the project’s effluent discharges.”
“We are assessing the [court] order to determine next steps,” Boepple said. “Obviously, we do not agree with the conclusion the Judge reached.”
Boepple also represents Protect Downeast, which, with the Roque Island group, has appealed the town Planning Board’s decision to issue Kingfish Maine a building permit, which the local Board of Appeals upheld in February. That case is still in preliminary stages, Boepple said.
Kingfish Maine plans to construct a recirculating aquaculture system to grow up to 16,000 pounds of yellowtail kingfish in two structures across 22 acres of the site. The operation will take in 19,812 gallons of seawater from Chandler Bay per minute through two 1,400-foot-long intake pipes.
Two outtake pipes 2,800 feet long and 4 inches in diameter will discharge water, of which about one-third will be fish culture or process water containing nitrogen and other pollutants.
Opponents say the discharge will negatively affect the bay and commercial fishing within it. The state discharge permit allows up to 1,580 pounds of total nitrogen discharge per day, averaged over a month.
Boepple questioned the board not holding an independent review of wildlife impacts in the NRPA permit review, noting that “if the fundamental function and purpose of the Department of Environmental Protection is to protect the environment,” then its decision “renders the very purpose of the DEP and board meaningless.”
This is the third appeal rejected across local and state levels. Roque Island Garner Homestead Corporation had first appealed the DEP permit with the state Board of Environmental Protection, while Roque Island and Protect Downeast appealed the local building permit to the town’s board of appeals. Both appeals were denied.
Kingfish Maine has not announced when construction will start on the facility. It harvested its first yellowtail, grown at the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture in Franklin, in April.