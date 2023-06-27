Maritime

FRANKLIN — A dedicated corps of volunteers rambles the shores of Shipyard Point on Taunton Bay come May and June searching for telltale signs of horseshoe crabs.

The crabs emerge from their homes in the mud when the water turns warmer, at least 60 degrees, to procreate in their own unique way. After mating, the female makes a small depression in sand along the shoreline and lays her eggs – about 4,000 of them – and may repeat this over a few nights, laying up to 100,000 eggs.

