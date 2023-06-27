FRANKLIN — A dedicated corps of volunteers rambles the shores of Shipyard Point on Taunton Bay come May and June searching for telltale signs of horseshoe crabs.
The crabs emerge from their homes in the mud when the water turns warmer, at least 60 degrees, to procreate in their own unique way. After mating, the female makes a small depression in sand along the shoreline and lays her eggs – about 4,000 of them – and may repeat this over a few nights, laying up to 100,000 eggs.
Then the male horseshoe crabs come and fertilize the eggs – if they haven’t been eaten by shorebirds, which seek them out for their energy-rich properties.
The state’s horseshoe population is small because of its colder waters. But the Friends of Taunton Bay have been counting horseshoe crabs each spring at Shipyard Point – the most northern part of the country where horseshoe crabs live and breed – for 23 years, to see how stable the population is, the ratio of males to females, what triggers spawning behavior, lifespan and behavior.
A stable population signals a healthy ecosystem for the bay and the shorebirds that depend on it for sustenance.
Alice Noyes, the current president of the Friends, started counting five years ago. On one recent visit, she counted 124 of them. “That’s the most we’ve counted in a few years,” she noted.
On June 20, volunteer Shari Latulippe spotted one male and a pair. “The sun was out, and the water temps are going up,” she said.
Two days later, after a long meander along the shoreline, Noyes spots one female gliding just below the surface a few inches from the shoreline.
“They come in closer to shore just before high tide,” she said. “It’s a special habitat for lots of birds and migratory fish.”
She’s ankle-deep in water, leaning over with a special water thermometer. It reads 72 degrees, but the water is cloudy, making it harder to spot them. “They’re coming earlier every year, a sign of climate change,” Noyes commented.
But there used to be hundreds of horseshoe crabs at Shipyard Point each spring, according to Latulippe. From 2000 to 2010, the Friends counted 6,964 individuals, with a 1.8 male per female ratio, “possibly because males loiter along the shorelines waiting for females to approach the beach for mating,” Frank Dorsey, who started the annual Taunton Bay count, wrote afterward in a Friends newsletter. Later counts showed that the population increased from 538 in 2014 to 953 in 2016.
Green crabs like to eat the hatchlings and have settled in the area in their northward migration as oceans warm. The cloudy water could be from green crabs stirring up bottom sediment or on this afternoon, it could be the bay’s current, Noyes noted.
More than green crabs, a decline in population could also be a result of increased development, on the shore and in the shallow shore waters. Or, they could have found a better home.