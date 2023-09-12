JONESPORT — An analysis of Kingfish Maine’s financial capacity to construct an industrial-scale, land-based salmon farm on 94 acres fronting Chandler Bay was called into question in a letter financial consultant John Higgins sent to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Finance Authority of Maine.
The DEP issued a combination Natural Resources Protection Act (NRPA) and Site Location of Development (SLODA) permit to Kingfish Maine in 2021.
Higgins is CEO of investment firm Atlantic Financial Services of Maine LLC and also belongs to Roque Island Gardner Homestead Corp., a plaintiff in lawsuits challenging the DEP permit. Three weeks ago, the Roque Island group and co-plaintiff Eastern Maine Conservation Initiative lost its appeal in Kennebec County Superior Court. The Board of Environmental Protection Review had earlier upheld the permit after the two groups appealed it. Currently, the Roque Island group and Protect Downeast are plaintiffs in a suit challenging the town-issued permit.
The DEP requires assurances of financial backing in issuing NRPA and SLODA permits, which Kingfish Maine, owned by Netherlands-based Kingfish, provided through a letter from Rabobank dated March 10, 2021 “indicating that it intends to provide financing for this project,” according to DEP fact finding in granting approval to Kingfish Maine’s application.
The DEP approval includes three permit conditions related to finances, which DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim noted in a Sept. 1 response to Higgins. She also confirmed that its review of the permit and that the period for appealing the permit are complete.
The three conditions stipulate that prior to the start of any construction, Kingfish Maine show proof of a $4.5 million line of credit before starting site preparation and stabilization, submit a $350,000 performance bond or irrevocable letter of credit for site stabilization and restoration, and submit evidence that a $105.5 million line of credit or loan or other form of financial assurance for DEP review and approval.
Higgins’ letter claims that Rabobank did not give financial assurance for $110 million – Kingfish Maine’s estimate of construction costs – as submitted by Kingfish Maine to the DEP. Rabobank's letter stated, “A significant portion of this investment will have to be financed by equity.” If sufficient equity was in place, the letter continued, “Rabobank is interested in further exploring this financing opportunity with you.”
Rabobank’s letter also noted that it “is for discussion purposes only and does not constitute, and may not be construed as constituting a commitment or an offer to commit to any transaction or financing by Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.”
Higgins also challenges the $110 million cost of constructing the facility, which Kingfish described as the minimum cost, noting it is for the project’s first phase and “much more” investment would be needed for phases 2 and 3. He includes financial information of parent company Kingfish cast in an unfavorable light.
Megan Sorby, Kingfish Maine’s operations manager, noted that as a publicly traded company, the information Higgins presented is publicly available.
“The timing of this being sent I think shows a level of desperation and poking holes at what is a really good, successful project going to Jonesport,” Sorby said. “Our goal is to continue the responsible growth that we have. There never has been a question of unsuccessfully securing funding moving forward, and I think that speaks volumes.”
Until a ruling on the appeal of the local permit, Kingfish Maine continues its small-scale grow of kingfish mackerel at the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture in Franklin, Sorby said. “It’s all systems still moving ahead.”