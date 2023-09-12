Maritime

JONESPORT — An analysis of Kingfish Maine’s financial capacity to construct an industrial-scale, land-based salmon farm on 94 acres fronting Chandler Bay was called into question in a letter financial consultant John Higgins sent to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Finance Authority of Maine.

The DEP issued a combination Natural Resources Protection Act (NRPA) and Site Location of Development (SLODA) permit to Kingfish Maine in 2021.