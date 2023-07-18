WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three funding bills backed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) found approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee that would direct more than $4.5 million to Maine in support of aquaculture, commercial fishermen and a wharf that carries mail, supplies and passengers from Stonington to Isle au Haut.
Collins serves as vice chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which has jurisdiction over discretionary spending legislation in the Senate and is considered one of the Senate’s most powerful committees.
For the Stonington Wharf renovation, Collins secured $1,835,000 in the 2024 Agriculture and Rural Development appropriations bill, which the Senate Appropriations Committee approved, Collins announced June 22. The Stonington Wharf is home to Isle au Haut Boat Services and its president, George Cole, appreciates Collins’ efforts, while he waits to hear if the bill makes it into law.
“The Isle au Haut mailboat is a critical lifeline to the Isle au Haut community and the only public transportation link to our area of Acadia National Park,” Cole said.
In support of the state’s burgeoning aquaculture sector, Collins advanced $2 million in the 2024 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill for a University of Maine kelp and shellfish aquaculture demonstration farm. The Senate Appropriations Committee advanced the bill to the Senate and House on July 13.
“Creating sustainable opportunities for Mainers is critical to expanding the aquaculture industry and preserving our state’s rich history in seafood production,” Collins said in announcing the committee’s approval.
If the bill is signed into law, UMaine will “explore new methods of production to enable Maine’s sea farmers to increase the yield and value of their harvest while improving our natural resource economy and the health of our waters,” said Damian Brady, Agatha B. Darling Associate Professor of Oceanography. “With 3,500 miles of coastline, a nationally important sustainable aquaculture industry and world-class research and development capacity at the University of Maine, our state is uniquely positioned to be global leader in the growing farmed shellfish and seaweed sector.”
Also on July 13, the Senate Appropriations Committee advanced $750,000 in appropriations from the 2024 Commerce, Justice and Science appropriations bill for the Fishermen Feeding Mainers Program, which was created in 2020 by the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA).
“The Fishermen Feeding Mainers Program supports fishermen by helping them supply food banks with locally caught seafood,” Collins stated. “This funding will help Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association and their partners to support Maine’s fishermen, working waterfront and blue economy, while suppling fresh, healthy seafood to those in need.”
“The program connects fishermen, working waterfront and those facing food insecurity in Maine together through seafood,” Ben Martens, MCFA’s executive director, commented.
If the bill is enacted, it would support the purchase of fish directly from Maine fishermen at market price, contract with local working waterfront businesses to process the fish, and donate it to schools, food banks and community groups across the state.
All three appropriations are possible through Congressionally Directed Spending, which Congress reinstituted in 2021 and allows members of Congress to request federal funds be set aside for specific projects in their states. Collins’ press releases note that Collins has since secured more than $500 million for Maine projects.