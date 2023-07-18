Maritime

otter

The Isle au Haut Boat Services vessel, Otter, tied up at the dock.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLE AU HAUT BOAT SERVICES

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three funding bills backed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) found approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee that would direct more than $4.5 million to Maine in support of aquaculture, commercial fishermen and a wharf that carries mail, supplies and passengers from Stonington to Isle au Haut.

Collins serves as vice chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which has jurisdiction over discretionary spending legislation in the Senate and is considered one of the Senate’s most powerful committees.