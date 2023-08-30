Maritime

WF parr stocking DSF

Releasing juvenile salmon into the East Machias River was part of a 2021 Downeast Salmon Federation project.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DOWNEAST SALMON FEDERATION

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine) announced two separate appropriations of federal funds for Maine fisheries last week.

The Passamaquoddy Tribe will receive more than $7.7 million in federal appropriations to restore fish access to migratory and spawning habitats, while the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, in Stonington, is allocated $469,658 over three years through the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.