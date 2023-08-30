WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine) announced two separate appropriations of federal funds for Maine fisheries last week.
The Passamaquoddy Tribe will receive more than $7.7 million in federal appropriations to restore fish access to migratory and spawning habitats, while the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, in Stonington, is allocated $469,658 over three years through the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
The Passamaquoddy Tribe has two reservations in Washington County, Indian Township and Pleasant Point. The $7.7 million in federal dollars comes from a Federal Highway Administration grant to replace four road-stream culverts in the county that will benefit migratory fish species like rainbow smelt, river herring and American shad.
The new culverts will open 256 salmon habitat units, 7,631 acres of alewife spawning habitat and more than 45 miles of spawning and migratory habitat for several fish species.
“Maine fish have long held cultural and economic significance for our state and the Pasamaquoddy Tribe,” Sens. Collins and King stated. “This federal funding will ensure that a variety of Maine fish, which are cornerstones of our ecosystem, have the ability to access critical migratory and spawning habitats. We’re grateful for this investment in the strength of Maine’s wildlife population.”
“It’s welcome news,” said Charlie Foster, associate director of Downeast Salmon Federation, which has been involved in similar work in East Machias. The nonprofit organization is waiting for more information on the projects.
The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries will use its federal funds to help expand and improve safety training and injury prevention programs for New England fishermen. Its plan includes providing safety and survival training for 250 future fishermen now in high schools, particularly those near commercial lobster fishing zones and with high poverty and unemployment rates in Hancock, Washington and Knox counties.
The Center also will train two drill conductor instructors in eastern Maine and distribute critical training materials.
“The MCCF plays a pivotal role in bridging the gaps between fishermen and women, scientific insights and effective policymaking,” Sens. Collins and King noted. “This investment will help keep our young fishermen and women safe while also protecting the sustainability of our fisheries.”