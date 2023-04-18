BAR HARBOR — Declining stock, looming federal rules to protect right whales and the court fights against them, how required gear and reporting changes will be paid for – Zone B lobstermen had a lot of industry news to talk about April 12 at Mount Desert Island High School.
Discussion centered mainly on newly proposed minimum (and maximum) legal catch sizes to bolster the lobster stock.
“I’ve heard at all council meetings, it’s not if you act, it’s when you act,” said Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR).
The state commercial lobster fishery is reactive, in that both fishermen and the DMR answer to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its sub-agency, the National Fisheries Management Service (NMFS or NOAA Fisheries).
That’s the federal oversight of the state industry. The multi-state Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) is another rulemaking body that affects how and where lobstermen fish. Lobstermen continually adapt to management strategies and other rules and – most telling for them – what they witness firsthand on the water.
“It’s almost like no one is taking into account what we’re seeing,” Zone B Council Vice Chair James Hanscom said. “As an industry, we’re handling a lot of lobsters.”
Several lobstermen and council members at the meeting had attended a March ASMFC meeting in Ellsworth and were familiar with proposed management measures that would increase the minimum legal size for landed lobster. That didn’t make the discussion any easier, especially because lobstermen in the Outer Cape Cod management area are allowed to catch the larger lobsters that many markets prefer.
But, too large is too expensive to plate for many restaurants, some lobstermen said, and changing the minimum size by as little – or as much – as the 1/8 inch proposed can have a ripple effect on the size of lobsters fishermen pull from their traps and keep.
The small increase would allow females to survive through at least one egg-bearing season.
“We are very good in LMA 1 at catching lobsters barely at legal size,” DMR senior lobster scientist Kathleen Reardon said.
Lobster Management Area 1 covers the near-shore Gulf of Maine from Cape Cod to the Nova Scotia border and is where the seven state management zones are located.
The ASMFC proposes options that would trigger the new legal sizes when stock levels decline 32 percent and again at 43 percent. The current decline is 23 percent, Reardon said.
“We saw an increase in almost all areas since early 2005,” Reardon said. “We’ve been coming down from that.”
Or, the new catch size could be implemented gradually over several years without waiting for a decline. Voting to maintain the status quo is also an option.
“We all know we’re going to see a decline,” Bar Harbor lobsterman Jon Carter said, while still questioning stock survey data: “We were told 20 years ago there was no settlement in Downeast and look at what we’ve done.”
For Hanscom, making management decisions while the fishery could be closed over regulations to protect right whales doesn’t make the most sense.
“We’re staring down the barrel” over trap lines, he said. “We’re making decisions that we’re not going to see.”
Keliher said the stock decline isn’t from overfishing. “I think it’s environmental. You guys see it every day,” he said.
But the time for management changes is before stocks decline past the point of rebounding. “I watched the [inter-state fishery] management fail southern Maine,” Keliher said. “In 2017, we were riding high. We needed that management trigger for change before [we were] in trouble.”
“We’re on a much different position than we were in 2017,” he continued. “I’m still of the mindset the trigger shouldn’t be pulled this year or next year.”
The Zone C Council will hear similar updates from the Maine DMR on April 24, at 4 p.m., at Stonington Town Hall.