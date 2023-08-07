The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) summary of the expected environmental effects of granting Maine a lease for a proposed offshore wind energy research array in the Outer Continental Shelf in the Gulf of Maine. Before the project itself is approved, BOEM would prepare a plan-specific environmental analysis.
STERLING, Va. — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) — the federal agency tasked with leasing federal waters for offshore wind projects — released on July 21 a draft environmental assessment on potential effects of issuing a wind energy research lease for a proposed floating offshore wind array in the Gulf of Maine off Monhegan Island. Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 21.
The research lease, if granted, would not authorize offshore wind in the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf but allow Maine to conduct site assessment activities, like placing a meteorological ocean buoy within the lease, and conduct a range of surveys — geotechnical, biological, geophysical and archaeological — within and around the lease. It also would give Maine the exclusive right to submit a detailed site assessment plan and a research activities plan for wind energy-related research activities offshore of Maine.
The state has applied to construct a floating array of up to 12 turbines on the Outer Continental Shelf offshore of Maine with a goal of generating up to 144 megawatts of energy. However, before authorizing the project, BOEM would prepare a plan-specific environmental analysis.
The 163-page draft assessment concludes that granting the research lease would have a negligible to minor effect on resources including water quality, benthic resources, commercial and recreational fishing, essential fish sand invertebrate habitats, navigation and vessel traffic, military use, marine mammals, sea turtles, air quality and greenhouse gas emissions, recreation and tourism and cultural, historical and archaeological resources.