BLUE HILL — Flying 60 miles per hour across the ice on a sleek, wooden sailboat may not be everyone’s idea of winter fun.
It is for Milo Fleming.
“It’s exhilarating,” he said. “And there’s an adrenaline rush, too.”
Fleming felt that rush while racing at his fastest two years ago, catapulting across the ice at 66 mph in 35-knot gusts during an endurance race covering 50 miles of Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H.
Now a junior at John Bapst, Fleming fell into the world of iceboating when searching for an independent project as a Bay School eighth grader. He bought an ice boat off Facebook and found a coach in Bill Bucholz, owner of Apache Boatworks in Camden and president of Chickawauki Ice Boat Club in Rockland, the only one of its kind in Maine.
“Milo’s very driven from within to sail iceboats,” Bucholz said. “I could tell almost immediately that he had ‘it.’ He enjoyed it, he was aggressive, happy to learn, not afraid, and everything fell into place.”
Fleming recently returned from the DN World Championships on Lake Kegonsa in Madison, Wis. – the 12-foot DN is the most popular class of ice boats – where he competed mostly against adults from around the world, many who are internationally ranked. Fleming placed eighth in the Bronze Fleet of 30 boats.
“As one of only six junior sailors out of 100 [total] boats, and the only one from New England, he got quite a crowd rooting for him,” his mother, Nina Fleming, said. “His goal was to learn, sail safely and, if he could, to place in the top half of his fleet. So to make the podium was truly fantastic.”
DN iceboats are small and light enough to carry on top of a car, which is how Fleming and his mother traveled to the world championships the last week of January. Iceboaters network across the country in a scattered but strong community of sailors. There are only 17 iceboat clubs in the U.S. and Canada, and Fleming said the strength and support of the community keep him involved, along with the thrills of ice sailing.
His coach agreed. “Iceboating is a unique sport in the ways the competition plays out. It’s not cutthroat. Everyone wants a good race,” Bucholz said.
At times, iceboating can get a little scary, Fleming said. “I have seen people go into the water more than once,” he said. “One bad spot, or a crack in the ice. I went in once but was in a dry suit.”
Because of the inherent dangers in iceboating, at the direction of his mother, Fleming took an ice rescue course before he hit the ice.
When racing, sharp runners and an aligned boat are critical, Fleming said. An 8-foot-wide plank on the bottom of a 12-foot fuselage holds two 2- to 3-feet-long runners. The runners are carbon fiber, the one main part of the iceboat that isn’t made of wood, although some iceboat’s masts are also carbon fiber, Fleming noted.
“There’s specific build guidelines for DNs,” he said, “but the rules keep it so you can build one in your garage with basic tools.”
Fleming keeps his skills sharp in the off-season by land sailing – think ice boat with wheels – and is heading to Nevada for a land sailing event in April. And come summertime, he teaches the most popular kind of sailing at the Kollegewidgwok Sailing Education Association in Blue Hill.
But iceboating is his first passion, so he’s looking at college in Madison, Wis. “I would like to be a DN racer,” he said.