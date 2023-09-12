Maritime

BLUE HILL — Paddling is for kayaks and canoes while rowing calls for oars. But community rowing asks for more and returns it with interest. It’s team rowing, where everyone pulls together, whether racing or out for a recreational row in the harbor.

On Aug. 23, a Blue Hill Community Rowing team, with an average age of around 72, raced to a win in their class in the Belfast Regatta. They even posted a faster time than a bigger boat with a crew of seven.