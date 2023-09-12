BLUE HILL — Paddling is for kayaks and canoes while rowing calls for oars. But community rowing asks for more and returns it with interest. It’s team rowing, where everyone pulls together, whether racing or out for a recreational row in the harbor.
On Aug. 23, a Blue Hill Community Rowing team, with an average age of around 72, raced to a win in their class in the Belfast Regatta. They even posted a faster time than a bigger boat with a crew of seven.
“That was unexpected,” said Mark Baldwin, 80, who served as coxswain for the race.
Think of the coxswain as a conductor directing an orchestra – but a very small one whose members use oars instead of a cello bow. The coxswain sets the pace, speed and course.
“Everything’s about timing,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin and Carol Roberts started Blue Hill Community Rowing in 2019 with one boat, a St. Ayles skiff named Audacious, built for four rowers and a coxswain – the same boat Baldwin and crew raced in Belfast. This past weekend, they headed down to the Lake Champlain Challenge.
While they train on Blue Hill Bay, a second crew may be out for a recreational row on Phoenix. Whether a training row or a recreational or exercise row, crew members lift and dip and feather their oar to pull in sync, marked by the sharp click of the oarlock.
Roberts, who sculled on the Connecticut River before moving to Maine, said this type of rowing was new to her.
“There’s a beauty and a joy to being in sync with other people, pulling together, working together,” she said. “The whole combination is magical.”
“The glory in pulling the oars is all you have to do is keep in time,” Baldwin added.
Jean Tapley agrees. A lifelong rower, she had never rowed with a team. Over two years ago, at age 77, she saw a newspaper article on the group. She’s now in her third season.
“I slid right from retirement into team sports, right into Blue Hill Community Rowing, and just loved it,” she said. “I loved the team effort.”
Community rowing has no age limits – if you can climb in and pull, the Blue Hill group welcomes you. The average member’s age is skewing younger this season, with people in their 40s and 50s stepping into Audacious or Phoenix.
“Occasionally, when I meet someone new around town, I’ll tell them about it,” Tapley said. “One younger gal I saw at my mailbox one day and talked to her about it. Then her mother came to row.”
Tapley rows for fun and exercise, not to race. “I’m not chatty and it really is about keeping your head in the boat and working as a team,” she said. “The focus is on moving the boat in the water and enjoying that.”
Not everyone who joins has paddled or rowed before. “I hadn’t rowed or kayaked or things like that,” Elizabeth Young said from the Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club dock. “But by the end of my first season, I was like, I got that.”
The group rows out of the yacht club, which provides dock and storage space as part of its community programming. The only thing a rower needs to bring is a life jacket.
Blue Hill Community Rowing is free, although donations are appreciated. To learn more or to register as a member, visit www.rowbluehill.org or their Facebook page.