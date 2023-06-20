BAR HARBOR — Blue crabs – the most valuable fishery in Chesapeake Bay and also fished in the Gulf of Mexico – are showing up in the Gulf of Maine, as ocean temperatures rise. A commercial and recreational catch, its scientific Latin name, Callinectes sapidus, translates to “beautiful savory swimmer.”
Could blue crabs establish themselves as a new fishery in the Gulf of Maine? Maybe.
Manomet, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that studies coastal ecosystems, has been monitoring blue crabs from its Brunswick office.
“They definitely seem to be increasing in abundance in Maine, and there’s some evidence that we have established (year-round) populations,” senior scientist Marissa McMahan said.
Research from the University of Maine finds that blue crabs are beginning to populate coastal areas in Maine, particularly in Casco Bay at a time when the population in Chesapeake Bay has seen record low numbers, signaling a future shift in the commercial fishery.
And, as Chesapeake Bay warms, they are finding their way to the Gulf of Maine’s cooler waters, mostly in Casco Bay.
Brandon Henry, a graduate student at the University of Maine, is researching their appearance in the cooler waters of the Gulf of Maine.
“This project may offer a window into how other creatures may be shifting their ranges,” according to Henry. “It’s a really great way of getting an early insight into what impacts climate change may have in the Gulf of Maine.”
The Gulf of Maine has averaged around 52 degrees since 2015 (a nearly three-degree increase from 40 years ago) and is expected to rise to 56.9 degrees by 2050, a healthy temperature for blue crabs to establish a population, although other factors come into play.
While the species hasn’t been officially noted in waters past Maine’s southern coast, as the ocean warms, will blue crabs begin appearing in, say, Frenchman Bay?
“As populations of species shift and change, it’s certainly an option that new fisheries are established, but they would likely need to reproduce in Maine waters to support a fishery,” said Bruce Vogt, a scientist in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Chesapeake Bay office. “So far, there is no evidence of blue crabs reproducing in the Gulf of Maine.”
Water temperature is not the only factor, he added. “The full picture is quite complex.”