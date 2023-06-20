Maritime

Blue crabs

Blue crabs are showing up in the Gulf of Maine, but are they here to stay?

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NOAA

BAR HARBOR — Blue crabs – the most valuable fishery in Chesapeake Bay and also fished in the Gulf of Mexico – are showing up in the Gulf of Maine, as ocean temperatures rise. A commercial and recreational catch, its scientific Latin name, Callinectes sapidus, translates to “beautiful savory swimmer.”

Could blue crabs establish themselves as a new fishery in the Gulf of Maine? Maybe.