Maritime

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) have introduced bipartisan legislation to expand financial support for America’s fishing communities.

The Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act would allow businesses that provide direct assistance to fishing operations — like gear producers or cold storage — to access the same loans from the Farm Credit System (FCS) already offered to service providers for farmers, ranchers and loggers.