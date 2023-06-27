WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Jaren Golden introduced on June 23 the Northeast Fisheries Heritage Protection Act, which, if approved and signed into law, would ban commercial offshore wind energy development in Lobster Management Area 1.
The nearshore region of the Gulf of Maine is rich lobster fishing grounds and is being considered for commercial offshore wind energy development leases.
“Prohibiting commercial wind development in LMA 1 protects Maine lobstermen’s way of life and of making a living for their families and their communities, just as they have for generations,” Golden said in a press release.
The bill also would initiate a federal study on the environmental review processes of relevant federal agencies for offshore wind projects in the Gulf of Maine.
Despite recommendations by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, the Maine Lobstering Union and the Governor’s Offshore Wind Advisory Committee’s Fisheries Working Group, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the federal agency handling leases for commercial offshore wind energy development, has included LMA 1 in its final call area – the region in the Gulf that will be open to commercial leases. An environmental review is still to come.
“As fishermen, we have participated in countless Zoom meetings, hearings and written multiple letters to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and we still have over half of our federal fishery in BOEM’s call area,” said Virginia Olsen, executive liaison and political director for the Maine Lobstering Union.
Golden introduced the legislation shortly after Governor Mills and the Maine Congressional delegation submitted a letter to BOEM urging the agency to “minimize all potential conflicts” between offshore wind and Maine’s fishing industries, including by avoiding wind development in key fishing areas like LMA 1.
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association, Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association and New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association all voiced support for the legislation.
“The legislation would ensure that any impacts of offshore wind are understood before allowing the industrialization of the fragile and productive Gulf of Maine ecosystem, putting at risk its wildlife, habitat, commercial and recreational fisheries, and a way of life that has sustained thousands of Maine families for more than a century,” said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the MLA.