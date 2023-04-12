Maritime

BAR HARBOR — A Big Night is a spring night when thousands of amphibians appear on roads and driveways as they begin their migratory journey to mate. It happens three to five times each year, on warm, rainy nights that salamanders, wood frogs, peepers and other small amphibians feel right at home in.

But thousands of these thin-skinned vertebrates must cross a roadway as they creep, inch and hop to a breedable habitat. A wood frog migrates 3,000 feet, a salamander 1,000 feet. By weight, their migration is equal to the 400-mile woodland caribou migration. And, about one-fifth will end up under the wheels of a car instead of in the vernal pool they were heading to.

Recommended for you