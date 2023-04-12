BAR HARBOR — A Big Night is a spring night when thousands of amphibians appear on roads and driveways as they begin their migratory journey to mate. It happens three to five times each year, on warm, rainy nights that salamanders, wood frogs, peepers and other small amphibians feel right at home in.
But thousands of these thin-skinned vertebrates must cross a roadway as they creep, inch and hop to a breedable habitat. A wood frog migrates 3,000 feet, a salamander 1,000 feet. By weight, their migration is equal to the 400-mile woodland caribou migration. And, about one-fifth will end up under the wheels of a car instead of in the vernal pool they were heading to.
So Big Night volunteers in rain slickers loiter at wetland crossings with flashlights ready to help these creatures safely cross. They wait for the right conditions, checking in with the very active Maine Big Night Facebook page.
“We actually have evidence now that there’s frog and salamander populations here in Maine on either side of the I-95 corridor that are showing a genetic difference from each other because they’ve been separated from each other for so long,” said University of Maine graduate student Greg LeClair, who started Maine Big Night in 2018.
Maine Big Night has taken a big jump since it started in Unity with four sites, 12 volunteers and 49 recorded amphibians. Last spring, 8,500 amphibians were recorded at over 246 sites, from Kittery to Lubec to the western mountains and Katahdin region. For its more than 350 volunteers, Maine Big Night is a chance to do some citizen science, especially since the program now identifies significant and vulnerable migration routes.
“The best thing about Big Night, besides witnessing one of nature’s miracles, is being able to help these animals reach their breeding pools safely,” volunteer Leslie Clapp said. She uses a dinner plate to ferry amphibians she finds among four crossings in Blue Hill.
Steve Ressel, a herpetologist and professor at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, likes to think of the migration as a big week rather than a big night. “We should be careful and aware while driving on rainy nights for the next few weeks,” he advised.
Ressel explained that it often takes more than just one rainy night for every creature to get where they need to go. “It comes in waves,” he said, “because we are talking about microhabitats ... it may be warm and foggy and still in one valley, and windy and cold a couple of miles away.”
The yearly migration to water is a balancing act for amphibians that must time their big night perfectly. Too early and a vernal pool may freeze over, putting eggs at risk. Too late and a vernal pool may dry up before tadpoles and larvae mature into creatures with legs.
While many amphibians may only come out to mate at night, their eggs can be spotted in vernal pools during the day.
Ressel also points out that this yearly migration is the most active part of many of these creatures’ lives. For example, when they are not breeding in the water once a year, spotted salamanders live a largely sedentary life underground.
“This time of year represents a high point for these amphibians,” said Ressel. “They are moving and breeding on a rainy night when many of us humans would rather hunker down because it is not pleasant outside.”
There are about a dozen amphibian species that migrate in Maine, from the yellow-spotted salamander to wood frogs and spring peepers and the rare blue-spotted salamander.
LeClair first saw a yellow-spotted salamander as a boy while he was coming home at night. “It’s night, it’s rainy, it’s warm, it’s April, we’re walking to our front door,” he shared in a Blue Hill Heritage Trust webinar. “Then we saw this shadowy figure in our driveway. That shadowy figure was a spotted salamander … the greatest, coolest animals we have here in Maine.”
Other frequent Big Night sightings are wood frogs – “Essentially a leaf that learned how to croak,” LeClair said – and spring peepers. Peepers are hard to spot because they look like pebbles and stop making their calls when a person gets within 10-30 feet of them.
“They’re the smallest frog in Maine with the best camouflage,” LeClair said.
Maine Big Night volunteers are certified by the program, but other locals, like Peter Beckett of Bar Harbor, also do their part.
“I don’t really formally volunteer, I just usher the amphibians across the road in my neighborhood when I see them,” Beckett said. “I probably ferried at least 40 wood frogs across the road … some on Sand Point Road, some on Norway Drive near Hamilton Pond and some on Crooked Road.”
To become a certified volunteer for Maine Big Night and contribute findings to the statewide data pool, study the volunteer handbook and take the open-book quiz at https://tinyurl.com/2hjp2jx8. Blue Hill Heritage Trust has free, kid-friendly Big Night kits, but call (207) 374-5118 first to check if any are left for 2023.