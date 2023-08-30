ARLINGTON, Va. — The seasonal spawning of Atlantic herring has closed the fishery for parts of state and federal waters in eastern Maine, western Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Management Area 1A, inshore in the Gulf of Maine, will be closed to harvesters effective Aug. 28, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC) announced last week. It is set to reopen at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources also closed Area 1A because 92 percent of the Season 1 quota is projected to be reached. The agency announced the closure on Aug. 25, effective Aug. 26 at 12:01 a.m. The DMR closure ends Sept. 30, the day before Season 2 begins.
The Atlantic herring fishery supplies bait to lobstermen and is also consumed as sardines in their juvenile stage but was found to be overfished in a 2020 assessment, which led to considerably lower quotas. In 2018, Maine fishermen landed more than 62 million pounds of Atlantic herring for a value of $16.6 million. In 2020, landings came in at 11.5 million pounds for a $4.2 million value. And, 2022 projections show fishermen brought in only 3.9 million pounds, valued just below $1.8 million.
The decline in spawning stock biomass was behind $7 million in congressional appropriations for affected herring harvesters, announced last April. Warmer oceans, acidification and predator changes - all attributed to climate change - are predicted to increasingly affect herring spawning grounds.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission based the closure on forecasting that relies on at least three samples that each contain 25 female herring in or close to spawning. If sufficient samples are not available, ASMFC then begins closures on predetermined dates. This was the case this year.
“Vessels in the directed Atlantic herring fishery cannot take, land or possess Atlantic herring caught within the Eastern Maine spawning area during this time. The incidental bycatch allowance of up to 2,000 pounds of Atlantic herring per trip per day applies to vessels in non-directed fisheries that are fishing within the Eastern Maine spawning area,” according to the announcement.
The Commission’s Herring Management Board has established two seasonal allocations for the Gulf of Maine inshore herring landings, with 72.8 percent available June 1 to Sept. 30 and 27.2 percent available from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
Season 2 begins Oct. 1 and ends Dec. 31. The Season 2 days out for landings will be discussed Sept. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, through the online GoTo Meeting platform at meet.goto.com/738566485. By phone, dial 1-872-240-3212 and use access code 738-566-485.