FRANKLIN — The University of Maine Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research (CCAR) has received $3.5 million in federal funds to increase how much seawater it can supply for its incubator and research projects, and to the United States Department of Agriculture National Cold Water Marine Aquaculture Center next door.
The USDA is providing funding for two new intake pipes, and its engineers will design it, CCAR Director Steve Eddy said.
Instead of the current 250 gallons per minute, the upgrade will allow 900 gallons pumped per minute.
The USDA was drawn to Franklin by the UMaine research facility, which opened in 2000.
“Our second year, we had a visit from our USDA delegation that was looking to establish an agricultural research station for aquaculture in the Northeast,” Eddy said. “The property literally next door to us was available … It was a match made in heaven.”
When the USDA facility opened in 2003, they added an upgrade to the seawater intake, which until then was “a plywood box on the beach, and a pipe went out to the mudflats,” Eddy recalled. “You could only pump at high tide, and it would freeze in the winter. In our first couple of years, it was a nightmare.”
The university had received funding shortly before the USDA came in to put seawater lines out to a deepwater channel on the far side of Taunton Bay.
“That meant we could pump around the clock and the quality of seawater was better,” Eddy said.
A pumphouse was added, and a storage reservoir, but the lines were never installed, partly because of the cost, Eddy said, and partly because the USDA facility was not yet built.
“So here we are a few years down the road, and those pipelines that were originally installed by the university are too small,” Eddy said. The funds will install a pair of 12-inch diameter pipes to add to the two 6-inch pipes currently in use.
No new discharge permit is required because the original permit was for the full 900-gallon-per-minute capacity. “So, we’re not putting more water out into Taunton Bay than originally permitted for,” Eddy said.
Eddy said the project was huge. “For one thing, it’s a testament to the fact that the facility is being used by so many industry partners that we actually need the seawater. On another level, it will make me sleep better at night once the pipes are in.”
At 20 years old, the existing pipes could break or get clogged, so the new pipes also address operational security, he noted.
CCAR regularly partners with industry and other research programs. Currently, four “incubator” projects are taking place there, as is a wild Atlantic salmon conservation project with the Maine Department of Marine Resources.
Jonesport yellowtail fish farm Kingfish is one business that is taking advantage of the university’s research center to develop a breeding program and raise small numbers of hatchery fish.
“One of the things that’s an advantage to all the industry partners that plan on operating land-based aquaculture farms is they can trial things out at CCAR and train staff and test equipment and management approaches,” Eddy said. “So, when they move into their big farm, they’re better equipped to manage it.” In recent years, he added, all industry partners have brought in their own funding investors.