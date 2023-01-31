Maritime

FRANKLIN — The University of Maine Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research (CCAR) has received $3.5 million in federal funds to increase how much seawater it can supply for its incubator and research projects, and to the United States Department of Agriculture National Cold Water Marine Aquaculture Center next door.

The USDA is providing funding for two new intake pipes, and its engineers will design it, CCAR Director Steve Eddy said.