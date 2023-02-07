BROOKLIN — Learning hand tool skills and a lesson in delayed gratification, seventh and eighth graders at Brooklin School are in the second year of building their biggest wooden boat ever.
The school’s boatbuilding program is entrenched in the school’s culture, just as boatbuilding is part of Brooklin’s heritage.
“[The class] has been here longer than I have, and I’ve been here 19 years,” science teacher Amy Bebell, who hosts the class, said.
Originally called Stump to Ship, seventh graders would cut down a tree in the spring. As eighth graders, they would start building a boat in the fall using the tree’s milled and dried lumber.
“The program evolved over the years,” Bebell said, pointing to current instructor Eric Blake — father, boatbuilder and now vice president at Brooklin Boat Yard. “His big thing is getting the kids out on the water and knowing the islands.”
This is Blake’s sixth year teaching the class, which includes camping trips to Hog Island and Seller’s Island in Eggemoggin Reach.
“It just kind of feeds my soul,” Blake said. “I’m a professional boatbuilder, and anywhere I’ve lived there’s been a real disconnect between kids and their local waterfronts – even in maritime-rich and boatbuilding towns.”
Like Brooklin.
“There’s so many public islands in the Reach in Brooklin,” Blake said. But without, say, a fisherman parent, the open waters remain uncharted territory despite growing up on the ocean.
The weekly class starts in front of a whiteboard as Blake illustrates and discusses the work to be completed that day.
“This is a big day,” he tells the class in early February. “We’re going to carve the transom and get ready to receive our gunnels.”
What follows is a brief lesson in aesthetics as he demonstrates a small design change that makes a big difference in how the eye follows the boat’s lines. The students nod their heads.
Next, he discusses the tools they will use that day, like the hand razor saw. “Your arm is an extension of it,” he said. “You want to cut on the pull.”
Students like the hands-on aspect of the class. “I think it’s fun to do something different, not just [using] pen and paper,” Jack Carson said.
The students, Bebell and Blake head out across the school’s parking lot to the boat shop where the 20-foot, 3-inch hull lies ready for enhancements. Then the hands-on work begins.
Come June, the boat will be launched from Brooklin Boat Yard to great celebration before students navigate the Reach on its maiden voyage. Come September, the process will begin all over again.
“Now we know how to make boats,” student Levi Lyman said. “Kind of.”