Maritime

ROCKPORT — Rain, slush and fast-falling snow marked the 48th Maine Fishermen’s Forum, but it was the fishermen, ocean biologists, kelp harvesters, federal scientists, restauranteurs, state fishery representatives and the myriad industries that support the industry that formed the backbone of the conference at the Samoset Resort March 2-4.

Three days of fishing facts and figures along with fears for the commercial fishing industry’s future – whether clamming in Gouldsboro, serving up lobster in Ellsworth, dragging for scallops with a federal permit or coordinating coastal seaweed harvests up and down the coast – made for in-depth discussions, updates on policy and science, and a fair amount of the grumbling that is a tradition of fishermen and the forum. But the tone was more forward-looking than gloom and doom.