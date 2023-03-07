Brian Langley (right), chairman of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative and owner of Ellsworth restaurant The Lobster Pot, confers with John Files of public relations firm Weber Shandwick at the Maine Fishermen's Forum on March 2.
ROCKPORT — Rain, slush and fast-falling snow marked the 48th Maine Fishermen’s Forum, but it was the fishermen, ocean biologists, kelp harvesters, federal scientists, restauranteurs, state fishery representatives and the myriad industries that support the industry that formed the backbone of the conference at the Samoset Resort March 2-4.
Three days of fishing facts and figures along with fears for the commercial fishing industry’s future – whether clamming in Gouldsboro, serving up lobster in Ellsworth, dragging for scallops with a federal permit or coordinating coastal seaweed harvests up and down the coast – made for in-depth discussions, updates on policy and science, and a fair amount of the grumbling that is a tradition of fishermen and the forum. But the tone was more forward-looking than gloom and doom.
“Our industry is really good at changing challenges into opportunities,” noted Curt Brown, a fisherman and marine biologist from southern Maine who stars in a Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) video.
Canceled last year and held virtually in 2021, the forum drew a smaller crowd than in past years, many noted, but the seminars were packed and the trade show took over nearly every inch of hallway space.
“It feels like everyone’s come home again,” Virginia Olsen, political director and executive liaison for the Maine Lobstering Union, said as she walked through a display of student projects from the Eastern Maine Skipper’s Program.
The presentations included “Could Trapping Shrimp Save the Industry?” by Deer Isle-Stonington High School ninth grader Natalie Jones, while Ellsworth High School students presented Maine Maritime Academy’s Green Lobster Boat for which they built one component.
Last year was a difficult year for lobster sales and media scrutiny, MLMC executive director Marianne La Croix said. But the Collaborative was able to counter the loss of sustainability certificates from Seafood Watch and the Marine Stewardship Council through placing content like Brown’s video next to “negative content,” she said.
“We’re starting to see a shift in perception in the public,” noted John Files of Weber Shandwick, the public relations firm working with the MLMC. The firm’s latest surveys show that three out of 10 people are aware of “the whale issue” and still “mostly” have a favorable impression of the fishery and how it responds to sustainability concerns.
TikTok is another marketing avenue, with the MLMC working with Winter Harbor lobsterman and TikTok sensation Jacob Knowles and “air fryer influencers” for exposure.
Of course, lobster isn’t the only seafood that the industry wants to see land on as many dinner plates as possible – or the only fishery in need of support.
In the words of Lubec clammer Amanda Lyons, aka “The Shellfish Lady,” “If people want clams on their plate at restaurants, we need to have clammers."