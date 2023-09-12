BAR HARBOR — Who better to decide on the calendar and start time for the 2023-24 scallop season than scallopers?
An online Aug. 29 meeting brought draggers, divers, Scallop Advisory Council members and Melissa Smith, resource management coordinator at the Maine Department of Marine Resources, to the virtual table.
Maine has three zones for commercial scallop fishing, and each zone has one calendar for diving and one for dragging that each year become part of state regulations once the DMR commissioner approves them. The season starts late fall and closes toward the end of April.
Council members and scallopers in attendance agreed that a start time of one-half hour before sunrise worked better than a set time.
“The earlier we start, the easier it is to get the scallops to market,” said David Tarr, a diver and dragger out of Brooklin.
He also suggested moving dive days to the beginning of the week after the drag season ends, for the same reason.
And, he said, adding Fridays for divers in December “just exacerbates the problem with dealers who air ship scallops. It just makes a conflict in their markets between draggers and divers on Thursday and Friday,” he said. “The dealer I’m dealing with will probably turn away draggers on those days.”
Zone 1 covers from the mid-coast to the southern edge of the coast, where most scallopers in Hancock County fish. Zone 3 extends from Cobscook Bay to the St. Croix River, while Zone 2 stretches from eastern Penobscot Bay to Quoddy Head in Lubec. Scallopers choose which zone to fish in.
Scallopers from zones 1 and 2 requested 70 days for draggers and 70 days for divers, which adds 10 days to Zone 1 over last year’s schedule. Zone 3 asked for 50 days for divers and draggers, like last season.
But which days are given to divers and which to draggers, especially in Zone 1 where there are more divers than the other two zones, is another decision.
Draggers prefer not to overlap with lobstering because of gear conflicts, while divers are not enthusiastic about scalloping in frigid January and February. And, as Tarr noted, the scallop market also plays a role.
Divers are a small percentage of the approximately 625 scallop licenses issued each year. When Justin Boyce, a council member from Stonington, pulled up landing data from the 2021-22 season, it showed 37 divers reporting catch. Smith thought this past season had 39 divers. Either way, they represent about 6 percent of all licenses.
No new licenses will be issued this year while daily catch limits remain at 15 gallons per day for zones 1 and 2 and 10 gallons for Zone 3.
Smith will submit the draft calendars, start time and a slightly shifted line in Zone 2 by Matinicus Island in Knox County.