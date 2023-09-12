Maritime

Scallop dragger

A Southwest Harbor fisherman rigs his boat for scallop dragging in the winter.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — Who better to decide on the calendar and start time for the 2023-24 scallop season than scallopers?

An online Aug. 29 meeting brought draggers, divers, Scallop Advisory Council members and Melissa Smith, resource management coordinator at the Maine Department of Marine Resources, to the virtual table.