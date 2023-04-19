BAR HARBOR — One of two proposed Acadia Aqua Farms lease sites is off the table after the aquaculture company decided to withdraw its application from the state Department of Marine Resources (DMR).
The Bar Harbor-based business had sought to raise scallops on 68 acres in deep water 3,895 feet from shore in Frenchman Bay northeast of Parker Point.
Alex de Koning, technical director for the family-operated business, said they made the decision after receiving the DMR site report April 15. The site report is a required step in the application process that studies how the proposed aquaculture operation will affect the ocean environment, navigation and fishing and the number and location of existing aquaculture leases in the area.
But it was the DMR issuing the report, not what was inside it, that prompted Acadia Aqua Farms to withdraw its application, he said.
“Once the site report hits, it makes for more DMR work, more public outreach,” de Koning said. “It’s at the point where you have to make the choice to go through with it or not. After the last year and a half to two years, there’s been enough going on, more projects to prioritize. In the end, scallop farming was working but not as well as some of the other stuff.”
In the newly issued report, Bar Harbor Harbormaster Chris Wharff noted that while the proposed lease area would not affect traditional navigational channels, “boaters would need to be on the lookout for floating obstructions.”
He also indicated that lobster fishing and scallop and shrimp dragging occur in the area, when in season, and lobstermen set traps there seasonally, when lobsters are moving from shallow to deep water.
De Koning noted that he did not see evidence of that, based on four years of site visits.
One major project Acadia Aqua Farms proposes is to raise mussel seed on 48 acres in the eastern region of Frenchman Bay. An April 2022 public hearing raised strong opposition but no DMR decision has been announced. The site, if approved, would help seed Acadia Aquafarms’ four existing lease sites in Frenchman Bay and one in Penobscot Bay, Deer Isle.