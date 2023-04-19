Maritime

Acadia Aqua Farms has decided to withdraw its lease application from the Maine Department of Marine Resources for a proposed scallop farm in Frenchman Bay.

BAR HARBOR — One of two proposed Acadia Aqua Farms lease sites is off the table after the aquaculture company decided to withdraw its application from the state Department of Marine Resources (DMR).

The Bar Harbor-based business had sought to raise scallops on 68 acres in deep water 3,895 feet from shore in Frenchman Bay northeast of Parker Point.

