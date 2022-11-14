News

MOUNT DESERT — When one member of the Harbor Committee expressed concern about a landscape plan for the Northeast Harbor Marina area that was presented to the committee Oct. 11, others quickly followed.

The Garden Club of Mount Desert engaged award-winning landscape architect Bruce John Riddell to create a beautification plan for the large grassy area commonly known as the village green and for the area around the tennis courts. The plan calls for, over time, planting red maples along the west side of the green and building a berm for smaller plantings on the south and southeast side, including along the area designated for the farmers market in the summer.