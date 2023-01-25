MOUNT DESERT – About two dozen protesters marched in support of reproductive rights on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that was overturned in June 2022 and stripped federal protections for abortion rights.
Mothers, daughters, husbands and friends carried signs that had on them portions of Muriel Vieux’s poem, “It’s not birth Control, it’s just Control,” while circling Main Street in Northeast Harbor. The demonstration started and ended near the home of conservative activist Leonard Leo, who was instrumental in advising Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointees.
“People like Leonard Leo should have no impact on my decision about my reproductive future and the reproductive decision of my daughters and my granddaughters,” said Gail Leiser of Bar Harbor. “So that’s why I am in front of his house, because he is infringing upon my rights and the rights of my people.”
Sunday’s hour-long, peaceful gathering echoed a string of earlier rallies sparked by the June 24, 2022, overruling. Protester Caroline Pryor said several hundred demonstrators were at the nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion on South Shore Road over the course of the summer, “raising awareness about who lives right in our community.”
Throughout his career, Leo has built a network of influential conservative groups. Best known as the co-chairman of the rightwing legal group the Federalist Society, Leo also head’s nonprofit Marble Freedom Trust, criticized for receiving $1.6 billion in “dark money” in 2021, the largest known donation to a political advocacy group in U.S. history.
Leo’s influence in Supreme Court nominations dates back to 1991, when he assisted Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearings. In 2005, Leo launched campaigns supporting John Roberts and Samuel Alito, two of George W. Bush’s Supreme Court appointments. As a judicial advisor to Trump, Leo drew up a list of 11 potential Supreme Court nominees. All three of Trump’s picks – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were on the list.
“When I heard about the outsized effect that Leonard has had on our freedom, I felt like I had to be a part of this movement,” said Becca Gagne of Franklin. “I do not want monsters like that deciding for me when I can have a child.”
Gagne recounted her own experience of having an abortion in her early 20s. She said she was “incredibly grateful” for that option and has since raised two children.
Although Maine law protects access to abortion, 26 other states have banned, or are considering banning, abortions.
Emily Homer said, “I’m here because, as a woman, as an adult and as a human being, the government has no right to control my body.”
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.