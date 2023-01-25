News

MOUNT DESERT – About two dozen protesters marched in support of reproductive rights on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that was overturned in June 2022 and stripped federal protections for abortion rights.

Mothers, daughters, husbands and friends carried signs that had on them portions of Muriel Vieux’s poem, “It’s not birth Control, it’s just Control,” while circling Main Street in Northeast Harbor. The demonstration started and ended near the home of conservative activist Leonard Leo, who was instrumental in advising Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointees.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

