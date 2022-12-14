Manager Minutes at the Jesup Dec. 28 Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland will be at the Jesup Memorial Library from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a year in review and look ahead to 2023 talk.Manager Minutes are held in the Periodicals Room and allow residents to have a causal convceration with town staff.Email communications@barharbormaine.gov with questions or topic suggestions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Jesup Memorial Library Manager Minutes Recommended for you Popular CES closed due to illness outbreak Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen Town moves forward with pool, dog park plans Southwest Harbor welcomes new harbormaster Island police log for week of Dec. 8 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists