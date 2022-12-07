SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s four-year Climate Action Plan from the Maine Climate Council, puts Maine on a trajectory to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. The Southwest Harbor Public Library is hosting a Camden Conference talk called “Maine’s Climate Action Plan and Community Action Opportunities” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.13 with Sarah Curran, deputy director of Climate Planning and Community Partnerships with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.
Maine Won’t Wait calls for steps including bolstering the electric vehicle market in Maine, expanding the number of heat pumps installed in Maine homes, doubling home weatherization rates and transitioning to clean power to curb greenhouse gas emissions. It also highlights the role Maine’s natural and working lands and waters play in sequestering carbon emissions to help meet Maine’s 2045 carbon neutrality goal. The plan also details climate action steps to create economic opportunities for Maine and highlights strategies to ensure the state’s economy and communities are better prepared for the increasing impacts of climate change.
The state’s Community Resilience Partnership, a $4.75-million program through the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, provides grants and technical assistance to municipal and tribal governments to start or enhance their local climate action plans and undertake community projects to curb carbon emissions, transition to clean energy and become more resilient to the effects of climate change.
In her role as deputy director, Curran leads climate policy planning and climate-related programs to support Maine communities. Prior to GOPIF, she worked for the Maine Development Foundation, where she served as program director for Forest Opportunity Roadmap, a collaborative effort by industry and community stakeholders to strengthen and grow Maine’s forest products industry and reinvest in rural communities impacted by mill closures. She has a master’s degree in community planning and development from the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine.