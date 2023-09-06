MaineCF grants available for leaders of color Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — Nonprofit leaders of color may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation.The applicant must be a person of color in a leadership role at an organization that primarily serves communities of color and promotes racial equity.The application deadline is Sept. 15. For more information about the program and a list of all recent ILOC grant recipients, visit www.mainecf.org/iloc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Maine Community Foundation Mainecf Grants People Of Color Recommended for you Popular Island Connections board selects executive director COA President Collins stepping down next year Town officials explain tax increases Town cracks down on unregistered vacation rentals Island police log for week of Aug. 31 Local Events Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists