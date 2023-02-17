News

Sample proposed license plate
PHOTO COURTESY OF MAINE BMV

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Deputy Secretary of State for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Cathie Curtis presented the BMV’s proposal for a license plate reissuance to the Legislature’s Transportation Committee on Feb. 14. The new plate, replacing the current chickadee, would feature the design of the 1901 Maine flag.

“License plates serve not only to identify vehicles, but are a way of expressing our love for our state,” said Secretary Bellows. “We’re excited to present this new design proposal for the coming license plate reissuance.”