News

AUGUSTA — Following a rise in animals testing positive for rabies in the state since the start of this year, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention urges Maine people and visitors to take steps to prevent rabies.

Between January and May of 2023, the Maine CDC confirmed 30 cases of rabies in raccoons, skunks, bats, a fox and a woodchuck. Cumberland County recorded 12 of the 30 cases. Rabies activity was significantly lower in 2022, with a total of 35 cases for the year.