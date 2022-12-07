MOUNT DESERT — Harold MacQuinn Inc. and Freshwater Stone will appeal to Superior Court the Planning Board’s denial of a license to resume quarrying in the village of Hall Quarry, MacQuinn President Paul MacQuinn told the Islander.
The town’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) upheld the Planning Board’s denial of the quarrying license by a 3-1 vote last Tuesday.
MacQuinn owns the 1-acre quarry off Crane Road in Hall Quarry and leases it to Freshwater Stone for quarrying. The Planning Board voted 5-0 last February to deny a quarrying license to the two companies. The board cited two reasons: the incompatibility of quarrying with the surrounding residential area, where quarry opponents had objected, in particular, to the noise generated by quarrying operations, and an insufficiently binding easement for an access road over a portion of a neighbor’s property.
MacQuinn had received an easement from abutting property owner Michael Musetti that stated, “Except for an emergency, the grantee [MacQuinn] shall not undertake any construction or maintenance on the easement area without prior consent of the grantor [Musetti], such consent not to be unreasonably withheld.”
The Planning Board’s attorney, James Collier, and board member Dave Ashmore said that wording was not sufficiently binding, and all of the other board members agreed. They passed a motion stating, “As it is impractical to obtain Mr. Musetti’s approval to repair and maintain the road, the applicant has not shown sufficient evidence of title right or interest.”
ZBA member Jerry Suminsby said he disagreed with the Planning Board’s interpretation of the easement. He said it is highly unlikely that Musetti would withhold approval for maintenance or any other improvement to the road.
“It’s a problem that doesn’t exist, and there is no indication that it is going to exist or that it can’t be fixed if it does come to exist,” Suminsby said.
Attorney Roger Huber, who was advising is the ZBA, asked Suminsby if he thought the Planning Board’s interpretation of the easement was “clearly contrary to the ordinance.”
Suminsby drew laughter when he responded, “It was contrary to common sense.”
ZBA member Jim Bright said, “I don’t see that what we’re ruling on is whether (the Planning Board) used common sense or not.”
And ZBA member John March said the ZBA’s job was not to substitute its judgment for that of the Planning Board. “The question before us is, ‘Was the Planning Board’s decision clearly contrary to the ordinance.’”
All of the ZBA members except Suminsby voted to deny the appeal of the Planning Board’s ruling.
Having done that, the ZBA determined that they did not need to rule on the Planning Board’s second reason for denying the quarrying license: the incompatibility of quarrying with the surrounding residential neighborhood.
Huber, the ZBA’s attorney, said that if the denial of the quarrying license is appealed to Superior Court – which MacQuinn has since said he intends to do – then the judge would not consider the ZBA’s action, but would focus solely on the Planning Board’s decision.
Two groups of Hall Quarry residents had filed “cross appeals” with the ZBA claiming that the Planning Board had not cited enough reasons for denying the quarrying license. On the advice of their attorney, the ZBA determined that those cross appeals were now moot.
