News

MOUNT DESERT — Harold MacQuinn Inc. and Freshwater Stone will appeal to Superior Court the Planning Board’s denial of a license to resume quarrying in the village of Hall Quarry, MacQuinn President Paul MacQuinn told the Islander.

The town’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) upheld the Planning Board’s denial of the quarrying license by a 3-1 vote last Tuesday.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

