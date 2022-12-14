ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Len Bobinchock, who served as deputy superintendent at Acadia for 25 years until his retirement in 2014, died Dec. 5 from complications of prostate cancer. He was 72.
“Len was a phenomenal manager and genuinely wonderful person,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said.
“He was known for his quiet competence, kindness and ability to work with people. He was a critical driving force behind the establishment of the Island Explorer [bus system].
“Len’s imprint on Acadia — its resources, employees, visitors and communities — will live on.”
As deputy superintendent, Bobinchock was chief of operations, overseeing the daily visitor services, law enforcement, resources management, facility maintenance and administration.
He was deputy superintendent during all of Sheridan Steele’s 12 years as superintendent.
“Len had a warm and friendly and highly capable approach to management, and he had a wonderful sense of humor,” Steele said.
“The many park emergencies, urgent matters and visiting dignitaries never ruffled Len, and he always solved problems with the best interests of the park, the employees and the visitors in mind. During my 38-year National Park Service career, I served with many extraordinary men and women, and Len was among the very best.”
Bobinchock served with five superintendents at Acadia and was acting superintendent on four separate occasions.
David MacDonald worked with Bobinchock for more than 20 years, first at Maine Coast Heritage Trust and then as president and CEO of Friends of Acadia.
“Len was a wonderful combination of being the steadiest, most reliable colleague while also being a leader who was quietly very creative and influential in how he navigated within the complex regulations of a federal agency,” MacDonald said.
“He helped negotiate some of Acadia’s largest and most sensitive land acquisitions. Len also offered leadership continuity at Acadia during several superintendent transitions. Soft-spoken and modest, he has left a remarkable legacy here at Acadia and at other parks where he served.”
Upon Bobinchock’s retirement in 2014, the Friends of Arcadia board adopted a resolution citing his “extraordinary public service” and his “outstanding spirit of partnership and collaborative problem solving with Friends of Acadia; and his remarkable track record of achievement in successfully implementing ambitious projects with generational impact, such as the Island Explorer bus service.”
“Born on Valentine’s Day, Len was destined to have a big heart and a gentle and generous personality,” his obituary reads in part.
After graduating from Penn State University with a degree in forestry, he began a 43-year career with the National Park Service that included postings at Delaware Water Gap and Fire Island National Seashore.
In 2006, he received the Meritorious Service Award of the U.S. Department of the Interior.