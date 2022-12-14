News

Len Bobinchock

Len Bobinchock receives a framed photo from Lili Pew of Friends of Acadia in this undated photo.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FRIENDS OF ACADIA

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Len Bobinchock, who served as deputy superintendent at Acadia for 25 years until his retirement in 2014, died Dec. 5 from complications of prostate cancer. He was 72.

“Len was a phenomenal manager and genuinely wonderful person,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said.

