Keri Pelletier

Keri Pelletier (right) and her mom bring Christmas gifts to the Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Brewer.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KIM PELLETIER

BAR HARBOR — The holidays can be a tough time for families with children in the hospital for a serious illness, but one local youth is helping to brighten the lives of children undergoing treatment for cancer with some extra hope and joy.

Keri Pelletier of Bar Harbor is helping children at Cancer Care of Maine in Brewer and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with a charity project that she started with her mom.

