BAR HARBOR — The holidays can be a tough time for families with children in the hospital for a serious illness, but one local youth is helping to brighten the lives of children undergoing treatment for cancer with some extra hope and joy.
Keri Pelletier of Bar Harbor is helping children at Cancer Care of Maine in Brewer and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with a charity project that she started with her mom.
“Back in 2013, we started Spread the Cheer and we’ve been doing it since then,” Pelletier said. “I wanted to put smiles on kids’ faces and let people know that with God all things are possible.”
Pelletier began by reaching out to friends, family members and some local businesses for donations of money and gifts to bring to children undergoing cancer treatments. She then contacted hospitals that put her in touch with families who needed her help and on Christmas she delivered the gifts.
Inspiration for Spread the Cheer came from 10-year-old Journey Gartner of Trenton, who is a family friend of Pelletier’s. Gartner has been battling cancer throughout her childhood.
“This mission that I created is really something that God put in my heart after watching my family friend Journey go through a lot of trials to cure her cancer,” Pelletier said. “Just seeing behind the scenes what she was going through and all of the hard trials and medications that she was being put through really made me want to spread the cheer and make their lives a little happier.”
Pelletier has her own connection to the cancer ward. Although not a cancer patient herself, Pelletier has an iron deficiency and receives infusion treatments at Cancer Care of Maine. She receives her infusions alongside many children who are being treated for cancer and has gotten to know many of their stories.
“I go to Cancer Care every other month for infusions and just seeing a lot of sadness and fear in people’s lives, that also kind of sparked it,” said Pelletier. “Even before that, I was going to Cancer Care a lot with my Grammy, who was undergoing treatment. Cancer Care is very near and dear to my heart.”
This year Pelletier has been collecting donations from any friends and family that can help and has also saved up her own money in order to buy gifts.
“We’ve collected toys and donations with the help of a lot of family members and friends, and I’ve been trying to save every little bit of money since my birthday,” Pelletier said.
Spread the Cheer is a small operation at the moment, but Pelletier has big plans for the future. Although she primarily relies on family and friends to donate to her cause, she hopes that by spreading the word to a bigger audience, she can grow her donation network. She even hopes to turn Spread the Cheer into a registered organization to help even more people.
“We’re trying to make it into a nonprofit organization,” said Pelletier. “We keep trying to collect money and spread the word.”
