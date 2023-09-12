MOUNT DESERT — The availability and affordability of year-round housing on Mount Desert Island is in short supply. As residents set out in search of the right home to either rent or buy, local organizations are stepping up to help.
The Mount Desert 365 Heel Way project, a workforce housing development on Manchester Road, is currently in the permitting process. Comprising four units, the housing, at its most basic level, is an attempt to “restore the balance” of year-round and seasonal residents, according to Mount Desert 365 Executive Director Kathy Miller.
This balance, which Miller said existed before the 2008 housing market crash, has only been worsened by the economic impacts of COVID-19, when “houses that were sold for above asking price” left a “burden on those trying to live here year-round.”
In Bar Harbor, Island Housing Trust recently finished the first phase of its Jones March development, adding four single-family homes and one duplex to the tax rolls. The homes were delivered in pieces during the summer of 2022 and were constructed throughout the fall. The first homeowners moved in in March.
Likewise, the YWCA of Mount Desert Island recently purchased the 27-acre former Hamilton Station property on Route 3 in Bar Harbor and has pledged to create affordable housing on site.
The project is still in its early stages, and while a concrete plan for the property has not yet been developed, the YWCA intends on creating new structures on the property as well as renovating the existing structures if they are able to salvage them.
“The end result will be a thoughtfully developed, attainable, affordable rental housing. That's what we want to provide,” said YWCA President Ann Worrick at the organization's annual meeting in May.
The six Heel Way residences, which are divided between four structures and made for households of two to six people, will, much like the houses in Jones Marsh, sell for a maximum of $300,000 dollars.
The continual promise of affordability, created through a condominium legal structure, depends on residents vacating houses in the same state they found them; Renovation is not allowed. In this way, building equity as a family would be limited and contingent on the housing market.
To afford a housing unit in Heel Way, it is estimated that a would-be buyer needs to have a family income between $88,000 and $100,000. According to the Maine State Housing Authority, the median income for Mount Desert year-round families is $92,756.
With interest rates on the rise, questions remain as to how affordable these houses actually are. According to Miller, “Much depends on the down payment someone can make and interest rates at the time.”
In contrast, a 2018 study by the Maine Housing Authority, found that the median price of a home in Mount Desert was $544,000 and would require a median income of $148,746 to be able to afford.
The Heel Way houses are not strictly starter homes – they are being constructed under the assumption that people will stay for long periods of time. Miller said MD365 foresees long-term residents who will not want to leave.
With “other homes that have these kinds of covenants right here in Mount Desert,” explained Miller, referring to the agreements homeowners make to keep their residence affordable, “people remain for many years. They don't quickly sell and move on. They have a home that … they can afford.”
The application process for homes purchased through MD365 ensures affordability long-term, said Miller, by providing “covenants that people would agree to abide by before they purchase the house.”
MD365 will send “out some eligibility criteria,” but potential residents must fall within a specific income range, which is determined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“People also need to have enough income that they are able to get financing through a lender,” Miller said. “You have to come to the application process” certain that you have “a bank loan and a mortgage.”
Additionally, these applicants must seek a year-round residence. “This is intended to be somebody’s primary residence and they will then pass on that fortune to the next eligible family.”
Laurie Baker, a computer science professor at College of the Atlantic, currently lives in an MD365 apartment in the heart of Northeast Harbor, where she has been a resident for nearly a year. She is considering a switch to a Heel Way house in the coming years.
Baker sees these houses as affordable, promising room for “longer term plans” and “a lot of stability.” Baker believes the proposed location is also ideal. In her current residence in Northeast Harbor, with its “access to the ocean and trails,” Baker can sail at the Northeast Harbor Fleet and cycle to work in the spring and fall.
In Baker’s eyes, affordable housing is the first step in creating strong social connections across generations, which are “the bedrock of a community.”
Affordable housing would support certain fundamental establishments, from local businesses to elementary schools. A thriving year-round market, Baker said, depends on the ability of people to live and reside in an area.
Current homeowners in Northeast Harbor, however, have concerns.
A nearby resident said she appreciates “the work and effort of MDI to boost the year-round community, boost local businesses, and to provide housing, but their funds come from one major donor.”
The IHT “broad base of community support,” said Northeast Harbor resident, does not match the level of support for MD365, which has “primarily one donor.”
Residents are also concerned with the development’s density and how this level of density can impact on the neighborhood's character.
Miller said that this project, in addition to the already existing MD365 residences, is a “drop in the bucket of what's needed.” She said it would take “hundreds [of homes] island-wide” to accomplish MD365’s goal.
As the Jones March project moves to phase two, which will consist of two more single-family homes and a duplex, additional housing units are soon expected to come online. When finished, the neighborhood will have 10 homes in total.