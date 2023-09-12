News

MD365 proposed development

An artist’s drawing depicts two of the houses in a proposed workforce housing development in Northeast Harbor.

 RENDERING COURTESY OF MD365

MOUNT DESERT — The availability and affordability of year-round housing on Mount Desert Island is in short supply. As residents set out in search of the right home to either rent or buy, local organizations are stepping up to help.

The Mount Desert 365 Heel Way project, a workforce housing development on Manchester Road, is currently in the permitting process. Comprising four units, the housing, at its most basic level, is an attempt to “restore the balance” of year-round and seasonal residents, according to Mount Desert 365 Executive Director Kathy Miller.

Jones Marsh House

One of the recently completed homes, built by Showcase Homes of Maine Inc. of Brewer, in the Island Housing Trust Jones Marsh neighborhood in Bar Harbor.