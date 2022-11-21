News

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Representatives of several churches on Mount Desert Island and one in Ellsworth have formed an organization for the purpose of bringing at least two Ukrainian refugee families to the area and helping them get settled in.

The Hancock County Neighborhood Support Team (NST) aims to relocate the families under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Humanitarian Parole program.

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

