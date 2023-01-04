ELLSWORTH — A six-year pause in federal lobstering rules that threatened to decimate Maine’s commercial lobster industry is a done deal after Governor Janet Mills and the Maine congressional delegation successfully lobbied to include legislation that pushed back the new rules to Dec. 31, 2028. President Joe Biden signed the 2023 federal budget package Dec. 29, 2022.
The last-minute rider on the federal budget is an unexpected gift to lobstermen and the fishing industry, the kind that can’t be wrapped with a bow and placed under a holiday tree. But for some local lobstermen, the regulatory pause is just a pause – and one more link in the federal chain of regulations targeting lobstermen over right whale entanglements.
But Hancock lobsterman and Zone B Council member Zachary Piper said he still gave a sigh of relief at the news.
“It needed to be done,” he said. “They need to have some actual science and actual data to see where the whales are going. We’re not the issue.”
Piper fishes inshore, within the 3-mile exemption line, and said he’s never seen a right whale in the 10 years he’s been fishing.
“I gave a sigh of relief, but there’s way more to come,” he continued. “Until they get science to figure out what’s going on and not hide behind an agenda, we’re going to be fighting the same things. This is just a relief from that.”
Mills, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden based their appeal for the regulatory pause on “flawed and incomplete data upon which the final [federal] rule ultimately relied,” in addition to the damage it will wreak on the state’s most lucrative fishing industry.
For lobsterman David Tarr, a Zone C Council member and a Lobster Advisory Council representative who fishes out of Brooklin, the news from Washington caught him by surprise.
“It does give us a reprieve,” he said. “It gives us a chance to make some changes in how we’re regulated.”
Right now, dynamic area management looks good to Tarr, an idea that “fishermen were pretty much against 15 years ago,” he said. “But I think we would mostly be behind it, given the regulatory climate.”
With dynamic area management, if a right whale or pod of whales is sighted, say, 20 miles offshore, fishermen would move gear from that area for a certain number of days or week, “some length of time after they’re not sighted there any longer,” Tarr explained. “That’s a lot easier to deal with than what we’re facing right now.”
Currently, there are about 330 right whales, but the number of breeding females and their offspring are not enough to keep the species alive, according to NOAA and conservation groups. The whales swim, feed and breed in the Gulf of Maine but also travel through Canadian waters and southern New England. The last sighting of an entangled right whale in Maine, Kingfisher, occurred in 2004. He was 1 year old at the time, said Bill McWeeny, a Brooksville teacher, ocean scientist and member of the Maine Coalition for North Atlantic Right Whales.
“He lived because he was partially disentangled,” McWeeny said, but ropes on his flipper could not be removed. “As he grew, the ropes went deeper and deeper into his shoulder blade. The last time he was seen, the [rope] lines were red and raw. He hasn’t been seen since.”
McWeeny brought up Kingfisher because not only does soon-to-be-published research show that the current regulations have not helped lessen entanglements but because he believes right whales are all through the Gulf of Maine.
“I believe most of the lobstermen that they haven’t seen a whale, but they’re out there,” McWeeny said. “They were just within 3 miles near Kennebunkport shore last month, but that didn’t make the press.”
A week later, right whales were in the shipping channels going into Portland and acoustic equipment detected right whales in MLA 1, he added. “It’s just not like Cape Cod, where a hundred are showing up at one time.”
And right whales are hard to spot, even if you’re looking for them, McWeeny noted.
“When [lobstermen are] fishing, they’re not looking for whales,” he said. “Right whales are very sneaky … they come to the surface, take a couple breaths, and go down again. They don’t have a dorsal fin for a marker. They might as well be another wave.”
The new federal provisions also provide $2 million for lobster research in the Gulf of Maine, Georges Bank and southern New England to explore the impact of whale protection measures on the fishery and $6 million for right whale research, with half of that amount targeted for monitoring right whales’ locations and (perhaps) whale tagging in the Gulf of Maine. Ropeless gear technologies development received $1.5 million, and $26 million will be distributed among the states affected by the regulations, which can be used to offset compliance costs for the rules that went into effect this year. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will administer an additional $20 million in grants for research and development of new gear technology, dynamic management approaches and training on how to use new technologies.
The provision additionally “encourages NOAA to revise whale population models using ‘most reasonably certain to occur’ rather than ‘worst-case’ scenarios and assumptions … that allows more accurate predictions of future North Atlantic right whale populations before issuing any new regulations,” Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, stated Dec. 23.
Tarr said he’ll wait and see what happens next.
“While we can view [the pause] as something positive, I’d say we’re very skeptical of what it actually will mean. That’s the feeling I’m getting,” he said. “We want to know what the ‘but’ is, how it will pan out. We’re hoping that it works.”