ELLSWORTH — A six-year pause in federal lobstering rules that threatened to decimate Maine’s commercial lobster industry is a done deal after Governor Janet Mills and the Maine congressional delegation successfully lobbied to include legislation that pushed back the new rules to Dec. 31, 2028. President Joe Biden signed the 2023 federal budget package Dec. 29, 2022.

The last-minute rider on the federal budget is an unexpected gift to lobstermen and the fishing industry, the kind that can’t be wrapped with a bow and placed under a holiday tree. But for some local lobstermen, the regulatory pause is just a pause – and one more link in the federal chain of regulations targeting lobstermen over right whale entanglements.