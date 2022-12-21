News

BAR HARBOR — In what is being hailed as a lifeline to the fishing industry, Maine’s congressional delegation has secured a six-year pause in the implementation of any new federal lobster gear regulations.

The delegation announced on Tuesday that it has added a provision to the federal government’s $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that will shield fishermen from further compliance with enhanced regulations aimed at protecting the North Atlantic right whale. The bill is expected to be voted on before Congress leaves for the holiday break on Friday. The provision would freeze current rules and prevent the National Marine Fisheries Service from enforcing additional rules until 2029.