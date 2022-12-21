BAR HARBOR — In what is being hailed as a lifeline to the fishing industry, Maine’s congressional delegation has secured a six-year pause in the implementation of any new federal lobster gear regulations.
The delegation announced on Tuesday that it has added a provision to the federal government’s $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that will shield fishermen from further compliance with enhanced regulations aimed at protecting the North Atlantic right whale. The bill is expected to be voted on before Congress leaves for the holiday break on Friday. The provision would freeze current rules and prevent the National Marine Fisheries Service from enforcing additional rules until 2029.
In a press conference Wednesday morning, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden and Governor Janet Mills spoke about the importance of the lobster industry to the state and stressed how they were able to come together – along with lobster groups such as the Maine Lobstermen’s Association and Maine Lobster Union – to draft and sell the provision to their legislative colleagues in a short amount of time.
“This was an incredible piece of teamwork,” said Governor Mills.
The lobster industry netted the lion’s share of the state’s $890 million commercial harvest in 2021, coming in at $725 million, or 82 percent of the statewide haul. Locally, fishermen in Southwest Harbor brought in more than $20 million across its docks, while that number was $73 million in Stonington, the state’s top-grossing lobster port.
In addition to the pause, the provision would also allow for an additional $20 million to support the adoption of innovative fishing gear and fishing techniques “to reduce entanglement risk to North Atlantic right whales.” It also provides funds for data collection and directs NMFS to submit an annual report to Congress outlining the status of the North American right whale and documenting any injury or mortality.
Sen. King said the lobster industry has made “tremendous strides” over the last two decades to protect the right whales, adding that he believes Maine’s lobstermen are being unfairly blamed for right whale deaths.
An estimated 340 North Atlantic right whales are believed to be in existence.