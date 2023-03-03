ELLSWORTH — Maine's commercial fishermen earned about half of what they did last year, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday by the state's Department of Marine Resources (DMR). But while the total of $574 million pales in comparison to 2021's historic high value of $907 million, it is in line with data from previous years.
Maine's lobstermen brought in the majority of that haul with 97,956,667 pounds, contributing $388,589,931 to the overall commercial harvest total.
Fishermen in Hancock County landed more than 30 million pounds at a value of $123 million, to earn its place as the top-grossing county for another year in a row.
Stonington continues to hold the top spot for landings statewide, with nearly 12 million pounds caught at a value of $44.7 million. The port of Southwest Harbor brought in nearly $11.2 million worth of product, giving it the position of seventh top-grossing port in the state for the third year in a row.
The primary factor for the sharp decrease in overall value can be attributed to the price per pound of lobster, which averaged $3.97 in 2022, down from the all-time high of $6.71 the previous year.
According to the DMR, Maine's elver harvesters earned $20 million in 2022, placing it as the state's second most valuable commercial fishery. The value of Maine-caught elvers reached $2,131 per-pound, which has only been exceeded twice in the history of the fishery.
Softshell clams were the third most valuable fishery in 2022, coming in at $16.7 million.
"Maine's lobstermen were facing tremendous uncertainty about their future last year over pending federal whale regulations, compounded by the high costs for bait and fuel," said Governor Janet Mills. "Yet they still brought to shore nearly 100 million pounds of quality Maine lobster, which reflects this industry's resilience when confronted with a difficult and dynamic economic environment."