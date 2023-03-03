News

ELLSWORTH — Maine's commercial fishermen earned about half of what they did last year, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday by the state's Department of Marine Resources (DMR). But while the total of $574 million pales in comparison to 2021's historic high value of $907 million, it is in line with data from previous years.

Maine's lobstermen brought in the majority of that haul with 97,956,667 pounds, contributing $388,589,931 to the overall commercial harvest total.

