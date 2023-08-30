News

MOUNT DESERT — Somesville Union Meeting House, built in 1852 and established as a congregational church in 1876, has welcomed its new pastor. Reverend Vicki Reeser was officially installed as the church’s pastor during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Rev. Reeser, who lives in Deer Isle and has over 30 years of experience as a pastor, says the Somesville Union Meeting House is “a little church with a big heart.”