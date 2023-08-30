MOUNT DESERT — Somesville Union Meeting House, built in 1852 and established as a congregational church in 1876, has welcomed its new pastor. Reverend Vicki Reeser was officially installed as the church’s pastor during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Rev. Reeser, who lives in Deer Isle and has over 30 years of experience as a pastor, says the Somesville Union Meeting House is “a little church with a big heart.”
She was unanimously voted in as the new pastor in April after a series of interviews and trial sermons.
She said she is a storyteller in her sermons. “My preaching style is to incorporate stories you can connect with life experience and the biblical text, and I think humor is an important part.”
As a leader of the church, Rev. Reeser said she thinks of the relationship between a church and its pastor as a partnership. “Our congregation is very committed to looking outside themselves for people or issues that could use help,” she said. “I don’t need to be throwing out ideas – they come to me wanting to help.”
The church is also a designated Open and Affirming Church, meaning that it is a church that welcomes members of the LGBTQ community. “We try to be a comfortable and safe space for people who don’t always feel welcome in some places,” said Rev. Reeves.
The Somesville Union Meeting house was the first church in Maine to be designated as an Open and Affirming church in 1996. Rev. Reeser also explained that the congregation is a Just Peace church that strives to promote peace through the Bible rather than focusing on violent scripture.
As the church’s new pastor, Reeser says she has goals of getting back to community events that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The church was in transition for three years before finding Reeser, and before that it had been led by Victor Stanley for 19 years.
“That is a big transition for a church to go through,” said Reeser. “This is a congregation that is really ready for a settled pastor.”
Rev. Reeser has served as a hospital chaplain as a pastor and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She said she found her calling as a young, single mother after being encouraged to go to seminary school. “And I think this may be my final calling,” she said.
Church services are held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at the Somesville Union Meeting House, 1136 Main Street, Mount Desert.