BANGOR — Eli Durand-McDonnell of Bar Harbor filed suit on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bangor against the two police officers who arrested him last July 31 and charged him with disorderly conduct after he shouted obscenities at prominent conservative operative Leonard Leo and his family.
The incident occurred in downtown Northeast Harbor. Durand-McDonnell, 22, was arrested later that day among a group of people in front of Leo’s home protesting his role in the appointment of Supreme Court justices who overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion decision. Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger dropped the charges in May, indicating the case did not merit the time and effort it would take to pursue it.
The suit was filed against Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Lt. Kevin Edgecomb and Officer Nathan Formby. It states that the officers “made this illegal and retaliatory arrest to silence Durand-McDonnell’s free speech and at the direct behest of Leo, a powerful and wealthy conservative political activist who has used millions of dollars as political speech to influence American politics and courts.” The lawsuit further alleges that the officers subjected Durand-McDonnell to “illegal physical restraint, illegal search, interfering with his right to speech and assemble, using bail conditions to further chill and interfere with his right to assemble and speech and subjecting him to the embarrassment and fear of an illegal prosecution for disorderly conduct.”
In the lawsuit, Durand-McDonnell demands a jury trial on all claims in his complaint and asks the court to enter judgment in his favor, awarding compensatory and punitive damages.
On Wednesday, the day before the lawsuit was filed, a public relations spokesman for Leo sent a statement on his behalf to news media that read: “There have been numerous protests outside my house and many offensive statements hurled at me personally, all without a threat to my family. But Mr. Durand went out of his way to harass my wife and young daughter as we were walking down the street, accosting them directly after addressing me and then standing outside our house to be there when we returned.
“I informed the police because his repeated incidents of erratic and aggressive demeanor have escalated into targeting my family. I relied on the police to figure out how best to resolve this. The district attorney declined to prosecute, citing lack of resources, but I hope Mr. Durand gets the help he needs to properly distinguish between first amendment speech and menacing attacks on innocent bystanders.”
In addition to the lawsuit against the two police officers, Durand-McDonnell is seeking $150,000 in damages from the towns of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert. Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt said the town’s insurance carrier, Maine Municipal Association, will handle the town’s defense.