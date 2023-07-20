News

BANGOR — Eli Durand-McDonnell of Bar Harbor filed suit on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bangor against the two police officers who arrested him last July 31 and charged him with disorderly conduct after he shouted obscenities at prominent conservative operative Leonard Leo and his family.

The incident occurred in downtown Northeast Harbor. Durand-McDonnell, 22, was arrested later that day among a group of people in front of Leo’s home protesting his role in the appointment of Supreme Court justices who overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion decision. Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger dropped the charges in May, indicating the case did not merit the time and effort it would take to pursue it.