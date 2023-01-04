News

BAR HARBOR — An upcoming community event will share strategies to take control of home energy costs while improving health and comfort. The free public event, what organizers are calling a Building Solutions Fair, will take place at Mount Desert Island High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for casual conversations with contractors and building experts. The first workshop will take place at 10 and will cover energy improvements, what to expect when working with contractors and how to consider multiple improvements holistically to maximize benefits. This workshop will be followed by a Q&A session with contractors.