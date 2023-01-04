BAR HARBOR — An upcoming community event will share strategies to take control of home energy costs while improving health and comfort. The free public event, what organizers are calling a Building Solutions Fair, will take place at Mount Desert Island High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for casual conversations with contractors and building experts. The first workshop will take place at 10 and will cover energy improvements, what to expect when working with contractors and how to consider multiple improvements holistically to maximize benefits. This workshop will be followed by a Q&A session with contractors.
A second workshop at 11:30 will cover financing, rebates and incentives for energy improvements. From noon to 1 p.m., there will be additional opportunities for one-on-one conversations with contractors, representatives from Efficiency Maine Trust and other building experts. Community members are welcome to stop by at any time during the event or attend the free workshops.
The fair is being organized by A Climate To Thrive, a nonprofit based on Mount Desert Island. “The fair will be an excellent opportunity to learn about new money available at the state and federal level to make your home more comfortable and energy efficient,” said Naomi Albert, ACTT project manager. “Folks can stop by to meet local contractors in a no-pressure setting and have their questions answered about weatherization, heat pumps, solar and more.”
The fair is part of ACTT’s upcoming Comprehensive Building Solutions Program, which will support MDI residents in transitioning to more efficient buildings.