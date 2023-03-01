News

BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner behind the town’s new cruise ship restrictions has been granted intervenor status in a lawsuit brought by local businesses over the passenger disembarkation cap.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker handed Charles Sidman a win on Feb. 28 by allowing him to join the suit on the side of the defendant, the town of Bar Harbor. This motion comes in contrast to the town’s wishes, as they asked that Sidman’s request be denied.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

