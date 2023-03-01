BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner behind the town’s new cruise ship restrictions has been granted intervenor status in a lawsuit brought by local businesses over the passenger disembarkation cap.
U.S. District Judge Lance Walker handed Charles Sidman a win on Feb. 28 by allowing him to join the suit on the side of the defendant, the town of Bar Harbor. This motion comes in contrast to the town’s wishes, as they asked that Sidman’s request be denied.
“In this case I find that the request for intervention is appropriate given the Town’s history of boosterism for the cruise ship industry,” Walker’s decision stated. “When added to the fact of the Town’s opposition to the ordinance there arises an idiosyncratic factual setting that supports a commonsense finding in favor of intervention.”
The case in question, Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods v. Town of Bar Harbor, was filed late last year after voters passed an ordinance limiting the number of disembarking passengers to no more than 1,000 per day, which reduced cruise ship traffic by up to 90 percent, according to town estimates.
The plaintiffs, including multiple Walsh family enterprises, Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association, and APPLL, a nonprofit comprised of local business owners, claim the ordinance is unconstitutional and corrosive to their ventures, which they say rely on cruise ship visitation to remain profitable.
Walker stated that there is a strong showing that the town has given priority to the Walsh’s businesses “carte blanche” when it comes to cruise ship policy. He noted that the town’s Cruise Ship Committee has been chaired by Eben Salvatore, who manages several Walsh properties and filed an affidavit against the town, and “does not appear to have done anything other than foster the growth of cruise ship passenger traffic.”
In 2016 – a year of significant growth – 117 ships brought a total of 163,000 passengers to town. As the number of cruise ships entering Frenchman Bay every year steadily increased, local sentiment turned against the industry. Walker identified the town’s acute awareness of this “shifting tide,” yet in 2022, officials authorized more passengers in two months of 2022 than in the entirety of 2016.
“Based on my review of the available record, the history of this controversy reflects a decidedly pro-cruise-ship sentiment on the part of the Bar Harbor Town Council,” Walker asserted.
Sidman’s filings highlighted his concern that the town will not, and has not, vigorously defend the “will of the people.” As a defendant-intervenor with the same standing as the town in a court of law, he can take up that mantle.
