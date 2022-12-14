BAR HARBOR — In an attempt to continue the conversation around a proposed statewide emergency heating and energy assistance package, Sens. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) and Rick Bennett (R-Oxford) proposed an amendment on Tuesday that would provide targeted relief to Mainers.
“This may not be perfect, but we need to keep moving forward to address this topic,” Sen. Grohoski said.
The bipartisan amendment shares many of the original elements of LD 1, the Winter Energy Relief Payment Program that was unveiled last week by Governor Janet Mills and ultimately blocked by Senate Republicans, but differs sharply when it comes to direct relief.
According to the amendment, checks would be distributed on a sliding scale to those making up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level with $800 checks for those up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level, $400 per person between 100 and 200 perfect of federal poverty level and $275 per person for those between 200 and 300 percent of poverty level. Those levels better reflect actual need according to data, said Sen. Grohoski, and are based on an individual’s specific “energy burden,” or where their income falls in relation to their necessary expenditures.
The total money needed under this amendment would be roughly $211 million and would provide direct checks to 41 percent of Mainers. Mills’ original $474 million proposal included $398 million to provide $450 payments to almost 85 percent of Mainers. Income eligibility under that proposal would be capped at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples filing jointly.
According to federal poverty guidelines, a household with an average income of $20,000 is at 100 percent of the poverty level; a household with an average income of $40,000 is at 200 percent the federal poverty level and $60,000 is at 300 percent the poverty level. For those at lower income levels, the burden of energy costs is greater. Those making $20,000 spend an estimated 25 percent of their income on energy costs, while those making $60,000 spend 6 percent of their income on energy.
The two senators also called for a public hearing as soon as possible on LD 1 and said that their proposal can be one of many discussed by lawmakers as the Legislature works to provide help to its citizens.
“This is a starting point, and we welcome all ideas. We need to get all ideas to the table so we can solve this problem,” said Sen. Grohoski.
The original $474 million proposal was presented to lawmakers on the first day of the 131st Maine State Legislature last week. The bill, which was presented as emergency funding legislation, did not secure the two-thirds majority it needed to pass.