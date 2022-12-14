News

BAR HARBOR — In an attempt to continue the conversation around a proposed statewide emergency heating and energy assistance package, Sens. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) and Rick Bennett (R-Oxford) proposed an amendment on Tuesday that would provide targeted relief to Mainers.

“This may not be perfect, but we need to keep moving forward to address this topic,” Sen. Grohoski said.

