Historic looking bridge over the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park.

A bridge in Acadia National Park

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King has urged the Biden administration to budget more money for maintenance and upkeep in the national parks.

“The general rule of thumb is 2 percent to 4 percent of capital value for maintenance every year. I think the budget this year is about 1 percent,” he told Department of the Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau at a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee last Tuesday.

