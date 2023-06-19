BAR HARBOR — U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf has rejected a request made by Charles Sidman for access to financial records of the Association to Preserve and Protect Livelihoods (APPLL) and its members.
APPLL sued the town in December of 2022 after the passage of a land use ordinance amendment in November imposing limitations on cruise ship visitation in town. The litigation between the two parties is currently in the discovery phase, during which opposing parties in the suit exchange information about their respective witnesses. Sidman is involved in the lawsuit as a defendant intervenor.
Judge Wolf filed an order on June 13 after a discovery hearing on June 12 officially rejected Sidman’s requests for APPLL’s financial documents. She reasoned that Sidman could not make a compelling argument for why the documents were needed for his arguments.
“Having taken the dispute under advisement, I now conclude that Sidman has not shown that the information he seeks is relevant and proportional to the needs of this case,” wrote Wolf in her order.
Judge Wolf also cited evidence of Sidman’s opinion of the APPLL as a reason to deny his request. She noted that op-eds written by Sidman about APPLL showed his negative opinion of the organization and gave her reason to believe that his request for the non-profit's financial records went beyond the scope of his defense arguments.
“I find that the burden of producing this sensitive information outweighs its likely benefit – particularly where Sidman’s op-eds raise the possibility that he may have ulterior motives in seeking this information,” Wolf wrote. “He likened APPLL and its members to cancer cells killing the Town and insinuated that they need to be exposed.”
In response to Judge Wolf’s decision, Sidman noted that U.S. District Judge Lance Walker, who is presiding over the trial portion of the lawsuit, has final say in matters pertaining to the case, and that he will be asking Judge Walker to reconsider the requests that were denied by Judge Wolf.
“It is completely inappropriate and we'll be asking Judge Walker to reevaluate,” said Sidman on Monday. “We think they're [APPLL’s financial records] entirely relevant. What they're asking is for severance to be given to unnamed parties for unnamed reasons.”
Among Sidman’s requests were documents identifying economic interests that the Walsh family may have in cruise ship tourism, and copies of APPLL’s state and federal income tax returns. Additionally, he asked APPLL to identify the economic impact of cruise ships for the past 20 years to describe how the enforcement of the ordinance in question would reduce the revenues of APPLL’s member businesses.
The APPLL filed an objection to this request on June 5, prior to Judge Wolf’s rejection, saying that the financial records of its organization and its members do not pertain to the case, and that the identities of the members are protected.
“APPLL and its members are rightly concerned that, if all members’ identities are disclosed, individual APPLL members will come under pressure from some cruise ship opponents to withdraw from APPLL, thus impairing their First Amendment rights of association and APPLL’s First Amendment right to gain members to support its role in this litigation,” read APPLL’s objection to Sidman’s request.
APPLL pointed out in its objection that its suit challenges the constitutionality of the November 2022 ordinance that limits cruise ship visitation, and that since no financial damages are being sought, its finances are not relevant.
“In sum, APPLL has objected to the production of the aforementioned requests on several grounds including that they are beyond the scope of discovery given the claims in this case. Again, the very limited scope of APPLL’s claims and the fact it seeks no damages make such financial records entirely irrelevant and of no benefit to this matter,” read the objection.
According to Judge Wolf, Sidman’s request and APPLL’s objection to it violated the procedure for the discovery process. Based on this, she ordered to strike both filings a week before her final decision to reject Sidman’s request. According to procedure, opposing parties must meet to resolve their disputes, after which, if court assistance is still needed, they may file requests for discovery hearings.
“In an apparent attempt to circumvent this prohibition, Intervenor Defendant Charles Sidman attached a full-fledged motion to compel his most recent request for a discovery hearing, which, in turn, prompted the Plaintiffs to file a fifteen-page objection to that motion. Because the motion and response were filed without permission, they are both hereby stricken,” Wolf wrote on June 6.
The bench trial portion of the lawsuit filed against the town of Bar Harbor by APPLL is scheduled for July 11-13. The trial will take place before Judge Lance Walker in Bangor District Court beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers Town Council, education and other municipal news in the town of Bar Harbor. Prior to working the Bar Harbor beat, he covered the town of Tremont for the Mount Desert Islander and the Schoodic beat for the Ellsworth American. He welcomes tips about news in Bar Harbor and potential story ideas.