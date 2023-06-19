News

BAR HARBOR — U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf has rejected a request made by Charles Sidman for access to financial records of the Association to Preserve and Protect Livelihoods (APPLL) and its members. 

APPLL sued the town in December of 2022 after the passage of a land use ordinance amendment in November imposing limitations on cruise ship visitation in town. The litigation between the two parties is currently in the discovery phase, during which opposing parties in the suit exchange information about their respective witnesses. Sidman is involved in the lawsuit as a defendant intervenor. 

