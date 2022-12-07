News

Jesup Memorial Library Expansion Plan

This rendering shows the planned expansion from the original Jesup Memorial Library building. The plans were created by architect Scott Simons with input from community forums.

 ILLUSTRATION COURTESY OF JESUP MEMORIAL LIBRARY

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library capital campaign met its $12.5 million goal for expansion and renovation in September. The library has since extended the campaign in order to ensure follow-through on the project.

All the money that has been raised is from private donors, including one $5 million gift. The most recent donations come from the community campaign that was launched in June of this year.

