BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library capital campaign met its $12.5 million goal for expansion and renovation in September. The library has since extended the campaign in order to ensure follow-through on the project.
All the money that has been raised is from private donors, including one $5 million gift. The most recent donations come from the community campaign that was launched in June of this year.
“Hundreds of community members came forth and got us across the finish line,” said library Director Matt Delaney. “After 10 years, we’ve reached our goal and we’re gonna keep going to ensure that we’re able to build the building that we’ve promised everybody.
“We are facing a very uncertain construction climate in 2023, so we decided we are going to keep going and we are going to raise as much of a buffer as we can so that we don’t have to scale back.”
The plans are extensive, including new structures as well as modernization of the current building.
Plans to add to and modernize the library have been in the works for over 10 years. The main goals of the expansion are accessible, step-free access to all areas of the library, bright and sunlit children’s and young adult spaces, conference and event rooms, environmentally friendly mechanical systems, climate-controlled archives for historic and special collections and quiet rooms for private and group study, remote working, video calls and tutoring.
“This is an enormous and historic investment in a cultural space that is accessible to everyone. So in terms of the scale and the significance of this project, it’s huge,” Delaney said. “It doesn’t happen very often. I mean, this was built in 1911. We haven’t done it since,” he said, gesturing to the building around him.
Delaney has been working on the capital campaign since becoming library director in August 2021. “We have received extraordinary community support and we’re breaking ground next year,” he said.
Since the campaign began, progress has been made toward executing the architectural plans first introduced to the public in 2015. The property adjacent to the library was purchased. Over the summer, the building on that property was knocked down and the ground was leveled to accommodate the expansion.
From late 2019 through 2021, roofing and drainage on the original library building was repaired and updated. These steps were completed as part of phases one and two of the capital campaign. Phase three will begin in fall of 2023 when the library finally breaks ground. Construction will take an estimated 18 months to complete, and a grand opening of the new facility is slated for 2025.
The campaign will officially close at the end of this year. “If anybody has not given or would like to give more, this is the time to do it, by the end of the year, so that we can ensure that we build the building that we’ve been working towards,” Delaney said.
A model of the expanded library can be seen in the entrance of the library. Information on the plans for the expansion, progress and timeline can be found at www.jesuplibrary.org/campaign.
