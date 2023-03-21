BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory is planning a $4 million project to continue its efforts to calm traffic on Route 3.
Michael McKernan, the lab’s director of government and community relations, and lab project manager John Scheckel presented a proposed traffic-calming design and a multi-use path project at a Town Council meeting on March 7.
The council unanimously moved to request that the town manager draft a letter of support for the project, which the lab intends to use to apply for funding under the Business Partnership Initiative program.
The multi-use path will extend from Schooner Head Road to the lab’s southern property line. A 6-foot-wide median will be at the crosswalk and another raised median is proposed farther south. Scheckel said they are looking to start construction in spring of 2024.
These efforts come three years after a man driving a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking in a crosswalk in front of the lab. The collision occurred in the dark, and the flashing lights at the crosswalk were not on at the time.
This project will continue the lab’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety. Since 2021, the lab has installed additional lighting and traffic delineator posts, separated walking paths from the driveway entrances in parking lot B, and removed a separate right-turn exit lane from lot B.
The lab will now need the state to create a cooperative agreement with the town before the project can go before the Planning Board and Design Review Board, at which point the town would disperse the funds from the state.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.